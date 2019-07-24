DREAM11 PREDICTIONS

Dream11 Team WI-A vs IND-A Test – Cricket Predictions Tips For Today’s 1st Unofficial Test at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua: After registering a comprehensive 4-1 victory over West Indies A in the recently-concluded 5-match unofficial ODI Series, India A will aim to begin their Test sojourn on a grand note. The two sides will take on each other in the first Test of the three-match series at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua.

Under the leadership of Shreyas Iyer, India A will look to replicate their limited-overs success in the longer format. Iyer will be supported by seasoned campaigners like Wriddhiman Saha, Hanuma Vihari and Abhimanyu Easwaran. Their opponents are led by opener, Kraigg Brathwaite, who will be looking to fine-tune his skills before the start of the ICC Test Championship cycle next month. Here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team.

TOSS – The toss between Windies A and India A will take place at 6.30 PM!

Time: 7.00 PM IST

Venue: Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua

Dream11 Tips and Tricks

Wicketkeeper: Despite Wriddhiman Saha’s wealth of experience in white flannels, Shane Dowrich holds an advantage over his Indian counterpart because of consistency for the Caribbean lads in the past two years. Dowrich has consistently performed for Windies in tough situations and scored some crucial runs to pull his team out of trouble.

Batsmen: The likes of in-form Shreyas Iyer, Shubman Gill , Abhimanyu Easwaran, Kraigg Brathwaite are a must have for any fantasy team in the world. Gill’s and Iyer’s form in limited overs cricket made them hard to ignore from anyone’s fantasy XI.

Bowling: Navdeep Saini and Chemar Holder’s ability to pick wickets with the new ball makes them worthy options for the pace bowler’s slot. Mayank Markande can be picked up the lone spinner in the side.

All-rounders: Roston Chase easily fits the bill for the all-rounder’s slot due to his proven track record on the low and slow Carribean tracks. Along with Chase, Krishnappa Gowtham’s handy batting skills and bowling make him another value addition to the fantasy side.

My Dream XI Team

Shane Dowrich, Shreyas Iyer, Shubman Gill (vc), Abhimanyu Easwaran, Kraigg Brathwaite (C), Roston Chase, Shivam Dube, Krishnappa Gowtham, Mayank Markande, Navdeep Saini and Chemar Holder

Probable Playing XIs —

West Indies A: Shamarh Brooks (C), Montcin Hodge, Sunil Ambris, Jermaine Blackwood, Roston Chase, Raymon Reifer, Jahmar Hamilton (WK), Rahkeem Cornwall, Jomel Warrican, Miguel Cummins, Chemar Holder.

India A: Priyank Panchal, Abhimanyu Easwaran,, Shubman Gill, Hanuma Vihari, Shreyas Iyer (C), Shivam Dube, Wriddhiman Saha (WK), Krishnappa Gowtham, Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Siraj, Shardul Thakur/Shahbaz Nadeem.

SQUADS —

West Indies A (From): Kraigg Brathwaite (C), Sunil Ambris, Jermaine Blackwood, Shamarh Brooks, Roston Chase, Shane Dowrich (wk), Rahkeem Cornwall, John Campbell, Raymon Reifer, Miguel Cummins, Jomel Warrican, Shermon Lewis, Chemar Holder

India A (From): Abhimanyu Easwaran, Priyank Panchal, Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer (C), Hanuma Vihari, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Krishnappa Gowtham, Navdeep Saini, Shahbaz Nadeem, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj, Srikar Bharat, Shivam Dube, Mayank Markande, Avesh Khan

