Dream11 Team wI vs BAN ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 – Cricket Predictions Tips For Today’s World Cup West Indies vs Bangladesh at The Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton: BothWest Indies and Bangladesh have announced themselves at the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 with convincing victories, but have failed to build on to that success. While aggression with the ball has paid rich dividends for West Indies, their batsmen’s shot selection has offset some of that and cost them games. Against England on Friday, 14 June, West Indies collapsed from 144/3 in the 30th over to 212 all out in the 45th. Adding to the woes are injuries to their key players, as Andre Russell and Sheldon Cottrell could bowl only five overs between them before leaving the field on Friday.

Bangladesh’s success in the tournament so far has revolved around Shakib Al Hasan’s contributions with the bat at No.3. The bowling succumbed to the pressure created by England in Cardiff and failed to create enough wicket-taking opportunities, conceding 386/6 in the allotted 50 overs. Mashrafe Mortaza will hope for a much-improved performance against a powerful Windies line-up, and lead the efforts himself. While playing conditions in Taunton favour West Indies more, Bangladesh would draw confidence from their success over Jason Holder’s men in recent times.

TOSS – The toss between West Indies and Bangladesh will take place at 2.30 PM

Time: 3.00 PM IST

Venue: The Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton

Dream11 Tips and Tricks

Wicketkeeping: It will be a tricky choice to pick between the three solid keepers – Mushfiqur Rahim, Shai Hope and Nicolas Pooran. But Rahim’s wealth of experience and ability to guide bowlers from behind the wicket makes him the preferred choice.

Batting: Some renowned names like Chris Gayle, Evin Lewis, Tamim Iqbal, Shimron Hetmyer, Soumya Sarkar, Pooran are enough to instil fear in the minds of opposition bowlers. These batters can easily walk into any fantasy XI in the world.

Bowling: Rated as genuine wicket-takers in any form of cricket – Oshane Thomas, Shannon Gabriel and Mustafizur Rahman are a necessity for any fantasy team in the world. Mehidy Hasan can be picked as the lone spinner in the side.

All-Rounder: For their big-hitting abilities and a knack for picking up crucial scalps at important stages – both Andre Russell and Shakib Al Hasan can be picked up for the all-rounders’ slot for this big-ticket game.

My Dream XI Team

Shai Hope, Mushfiqur Rahim, Nicolas Pooran, Tamim Iqbal (VC), Soumya Sarkar, Evin Lewis, Andre Russell (C), Shakib Al Hasan, Shannon Gabriel, Mehidy Hasan and Mohammad Saifuddin.

Probable Playing XIs —

West Indies: Chris Gayle, Evin Lewis, Shai Hope, Nicholas Pooran, Shimron Hetmeyer, Andre Russell, Jason Holder, Carlos Brathwaite, Ashley Nurse, Sheldon Cottrell, Oshane Thomas.

Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Shakib Al Hasan, Musfhiqur Rahim, Mohammad Mithun. Mahmudullah, Mosaddek Hossain, Mohammad Saifuddin, Rubel Hossain, Mushrafe Mortaza, Mustafizur Rahman.

SQUADS —

Bangladesh (From): Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mohammad Mithun, Mahmudullah, Mosaddek Hossain, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mehidy Hasan, Mashrafe Mortaza (C), Mustafizur Rahman, Rubel Hossain, Liton Das, Sabbir Rahman, Abu Jayed.

West Indies (From): Chris Gayle, Evin Lewis, Shai Hope (wk), Nicholas Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder (C), Andre Russell, Carlos Brathwaite, Sheldon Cottrell, Oshane Thomas, Shannon Gabriel, Ashley Nurse, Darren Bravo, Fabian Allen, Kemar Roach.

