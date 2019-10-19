Dream11 Predictions Team

Eibar FC vs Barcelona FC La Liga 2019-20 – Football Prediction Tips For Today’s Match BAR vs EIB at Ipurua Municipal Stadium 4:30 PM IST:

Barcelona made a good comeback to La Liga after getting their campaign off to a shaky start. The Catalans have now won each of their last four matches in all competitions, and the best part is Lionel Messi is fit and firing again.

After a nightmarish start to their campaign, Eibar has made a comeback of sorts as they have gone unbeaten in their last four games. Samuel Umtiti is still sidelined, while Gerard Pique is suspended due to four yellow cards.

TIME- The kick-off time of La Liga match Barcelona FC vs Eibar FC is 4:30 AM (IST).

Date: October 19, 2019 (Monday).

Venue: Ipurua Municipal Stadium.

BAR vs EIB My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper: Ter Stegen

Defence: Lenglet, Todibo, Paulo Oliveira

Midfield: Arthur, Frenkie De Jong, Fabian Orellana, Takashi Inui

Forward: Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez, Kike

My Dream11 Team

Ter Stegen, Lenglet, Todibo, Paulo Oliveira, Arthur, Frenkie De Jong, Fabian Orellana,Takashi Inui, Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez, Kike

Probable Playing XIs

Eibar possible starting line-up: Marko Dmitrovic, Pablo De Blasis, Paulo Oliveira, Anaitz Arbilla, Bigas, Sergio Alvarez, Papakouli Diop, Edu Exposito, Fabian Orellana, Kike and Takashi Inui

Barcelona possible starting line-up: Andre Ter Stegen, Nelson Semedo, Todibo, Lenglet, Jordi Alba, Frenkie De Jong, Arturo Vidal, Arthur, Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Antoine Griezmann.

