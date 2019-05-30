Dream11, Indias sports gaming platform, on Thursday signed up nine international cricketers and launched three new ad films under its existing integrated marketing campaign ‘Ye Game Hai Mahaan. Besides former India skipper MS Dhoni, who is Dream11’s brand ambassador, the new cricketers signed up are Jos Buttler, Ben Stokes, Jonny Bairstow, Faf du Plessis, Quinton de Kock, Kagiso Rabada, Andre Russell, Jason Holder and Kane Williamson. After the development, Dream11 will create engaging content featuring the cricketers that will help in amplifying the interest for upcoming fantasy cricket matches. The player images will make an appearance in Dream11’s product and marketing material as well.

Dream11 on-boarded MS Dhoni as the Brand Ambassador in 2018 and had signed up with 16 cricketers in 2019, till date. In November 2018, Dream11 became the exclusive ‘Official Fantasy Game Partner’ of the ICC until 2023.

Dream11 has also created the official Fantasy Game for the World Cup, ‘ICC Dream11′, which is accessible globally at icc.dream11.com. The ICC Dream11 winners will get an opportunity to win an all-expenses paid trip to Australia to watch the ICC World T20 Finals in 2020.