Team Afghanistan U19 vs Bangladesh U19 2nd Semi-Final ACC U19 Asia Cup 2019 – Cricket Prediction Tips For Today’s Semi-Final 2 Match AF-Y vs BN-Y at Tyronne Fernando Stadium in Moratuwa:

Afghanistan’s good run at the U19 stage continues as they are on the cusp of making a big final. Bangladesh is the team that stands in their way. Bangladesh has played good cricket and that is why they will feel confident walking into the semi-finals. Afghanistan will also be high-on-confidence after their show against defending champions India. Afghanistan edge Bangladesh on the head to head 3-2, s they won three straight matches in 2017 to seal a bilateral series.

TOSS – The toss between Afghanistan U19 vs Bangladesh U19 will take place at 9 AM (IST)!

Time: 9.30 AM IST

Venue: Tyronne Fernando Stadium in Moratuwa

AF-Y vs BN-Y My Dream11 Team

Keeper – Akbar Ali

Batters – Rahmanullah, Farhan Zakhil, Mahmudul Hasan Joy

All-Rounders – Shamim Hossain (VC), Towhid Hridoy, Shafiqullah Ghafari (C)

Bowlers – Abidullah Taniwal, Noor Ahmad, Rakibul Hasan, Tanzim Hasan Sakib

Dream11 Team

Akbar Ali, Rahmanullah, Farhan Zakhil, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Shamim Hossain (VC), Towhid Hridoy, Shafiqullah Ghafari (C), Abidullah Taniwal, Noor Ahmad, Rakibul Hasan, Tanzim Hasan Sakib

AF-Y vs BN-Y Probable Playing XIs —

Afghanistan Under-19s: Mohammad Ishaq (WK), Rahmanullah, Asif Musazai, Farhan Zakhil (C), Nangeyalia kharote, Sediqullah Atal, Jamshid Khan, Shafiqullah Ghafari, Jandu Hamoud, Abidullah Taniwal, Noor Ahmad, Fazal Haq

Bangladesh Under-19s: Tanzid Hasan, Towhid Hridoy, Parvez Hossain Emon, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Shamim Hossain, Shahadat Hossain, Akbar Ali (C), Rakibul Hasan, Mrittunjoy Chowdhury, Shoriful Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib.

SQUADS —

Afghanistan Under-19s: Mohammad Ishaq (WK), Rahmanullah, Asif Musazai, Farhan Zakhil (C), Nangeyalia kharote, Sediqullah Atal, Jamshid Khan, Shafiqullah Ghafari, Jandu Hamoud, Abidullah Taniwal, Noor Ahmad, Fazal Haq, Nangyal Khan, Samiullah, Abdul Rahman, Abdullah Naib, Ahmad Zahir, Islam Zazai.

Bangladesh Under-19s: Tanzid Hasan, Towhid Hridoy, Parvez Hossain Emon, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Shamim Hossain, Shahadat Hossain, Akbar Ali (C), Rakibul Hasan, Mrittunjoy Chowdhury, Shoriful Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Shahin Alam, Anik Sarker Shatu, Minhazur Rahman, Ashraful Islam.

