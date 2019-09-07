Dream11 Predictions

Team Afghanistan U19 vs Kuwait U19 ACC U19 Asia Cup 2019 – Cricket Prediction Tips For Today’s Group A Match AF-Y vs KUW-Y at R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo: Afghanistan would now have the opportunity to seal a semifinal berth with a win over Kuwait in their second match of Group A. They beat Pakistan in their opening game and it was the third occasion since 2017, that they bowled out the Men in Green for under 100 runs. On the other hand, Kuwait gave India a scare and would hope to give Afghanistan a run for their money.

TOSS – The toss between Afghanistan U19 vs Kuwait U19 will take place at 9 AM (IST)!

Time: 9.30 AM IST

Venue: R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

AF-Y vs KUW-Y My Dream11 Team

Keeper – Meet Bhavsar (VC), Mohammad Ishaq

Batters – Rahmanullah, Sediqullah Atal, Gokul Kumar, Govind Kumar,

All-Rounders – Shafiqullah Ghafari (C), Abdul Sadiq

Bowlers – Noor Ahmad, Abidullah Taniwal, Faez Qureshi

My Dream11 Team

Meet Bhavsar (VC), Mohammad Ishaq, Rahmanullah, Sediqullah Atal, Gokul Kumar, Govind Kumar, Shafiqullah Ghafari (C), Abdul Sadiq, Noor Ahmad, Abidullah Taniwal, Faez Qureshi

AF-Y vs KUW-Y Probable Playing XIs —

Afghanistan Under-19s: Mohammad Ishaq (WK), Rahmanullah, Asif Musazai, Farhan Zakhil (C), Nangeyalia kharote, Sediqullah Atal, Jamshid Khan, Shafiqullah Ghafari, Jandu Hamoud, Abidullah Taniwal, Noor Ahmad, Fazal Haq

Kuwait Under-19s: Meet Bhavsar (WK), Gokul Kumar, Abdul Sadiq (C), Govind Kumar, A Sanjeev Nair, Faez Qureshi, Abdul Rehman, Aamir Ali, Abdullah Zaheer.

SQUADS —

Afghanistan Under-19s: Mohammad Ishaq (WK), Rahmanullah, Asif Musazai, Farhan Zakhil (C), Nangeyalia kharote, Sediqullah Atal, Jamshid Khan, Shafiqullah Ghafari, Jandu Hamoud, Abidullah Taniwal, Noor Ahmad, Fazal Haq, Nangyal Khan, Samiullah, Abdul Rahman, Ahmad Zahir, Islam Zazai.

Kuwait Under-19s: Meet Bhavsar (WK), Gokul Kumar, Abdul Sadiq (C), Govind Kumar, A Sanjeev Nair, Faez Qureshi, Abdul Rehman, Aamir Ali, Abdullah Zaheer, Umer Abdullah, Zeeshan Jilani, Ahmed Majed, Anas Ashfaq, Saem Mohammad.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ AF-Y Dream11 Team/ KUW-Y Dream11 Team/ Afghanistan U19 Dream11 Team/ Kuwait U19 Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips/ Online Cricket Tips and more.