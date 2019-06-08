DREAM11 PREDICTIONS

Dream11 Team AFG vs NZ ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 – Cricket Predictions Tips For Today’s World Cup Afghanistan vs New Zealand at The Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton: Riding high on two consecutive victories, New Zealand will aim to extend their winning run when they take on Afghanistan in the 13th match of ICC World Cup 2019 at the Cooper Associates County Ground in Taunton, on Saturday. The Kiwis have had little problem so far in their campaign as they had registered a 10-wicket win over Sri Lanka in their first game before crossing the Bangladeshi hurdle in the next game with 2 wickets. The Kane Williamson-led side would want their middle orders to perform as they got exploited badly by Bangladeshi bowlers. Other than that, the Kiwi unit have looked a balanced side in all departments and would not want to let go another opportunity to cease a win against a weaker side.

Afghanistan, on the other hand, are the outright minnows of this tournament and would want to leave a mark. Losing both their games, the Gulbadin Naib-led side have some match winners on their rank who possess the capability to turn the match on their head. The Afghanistan camp would hope that their star players to produce something extraordinary against a much-stronger New Zealand.

Time: 6:00 PM IST.

Venue: The Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton.

Dream11 Tips and Tricks

Wicketkeeping: With Afghanistan’s Mohammad Shehzad failing badly in both the games, the safe choice would be to pick Tom Latham. The Black Caps’ wicketkeeper would also also possess a healthy batting average.

Batting: The batting unit of this Dream11 team would majorly be filled by the New Zealand batsmen, given their experience at the bigger stages. With the likes of Kane Williamson, Ross Taylor, and Martin Guptill, among others, this would more or less be a Kiwi batting unit.

Bowling: The Afghans will have a substantial claim in this part of the team with some of the best limited over bowlers in their unit. Rashid Khan and Mohammad Nabi, among others, should be the automatic selections in the team.

My Dream XI Team

Kane Williamson (C), Martin Guptill, Rahmat Shah, Ross Taylor, Tom Latham (WK), Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Mitchell Santner, Trent Boult, Mattew James Henry.

Probable Playing XIs —

Afganistan: Gulbadin Naib (C), Ikram Ali Khil (wk), Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Dawlat Zadran, Hamid Hassan and Mujeeb ur Rahman.

New Zealand: Kane Williamson (capt), Trent Boult, Colin de Grandhomme, Lockie Ferguson, Martin Guptill, Matt Henry, Tom Latham (wk), Colin Munro, Jimmy Neesham, Mitchell Santner and Ross Taylor.