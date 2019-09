DREAM11 TEAM PREDICTION

Team Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe Twenty-20 International Tri-Series 2019 – Cricket Prediction Tips For Today’s Match 2 BAN vs ZIM at Sher-e-Bangla Stadium, Mirpur, Dhaka:

Afghanistan would play their T20I Tri-Series opener against Zimbabwe in Bangladesh. Afghanistan has got a good exposure to the conditions in Bangladesh hen they beat the home side in the one-off Test. The Rashid Khan-led side is having a dream run in T20I cricket. They are unbeaten in their last 10 games and that is a streak they would like to extend with a win over Zimbabwe. To be precise, Afghanistan has won all their last 19 matches in Asia. On the other hand, Zimbabwe has won merely one T20I match in their last 15 attempts.

TOSS – The toss between Afghanistan and Zimbabwe will take place at 5:30 PM (IST)!

Time: 6 PM IST.

Venue: Sher-e-Bangla Stadium, Mirpur, Dhaka.

Dream11 Tips & Tricks

Keeper – Brendan Taylor

Batters – Hazratullah Zazai, Asghar Afghan, Hamilton Masakadza, Craig Ervine

All-Rounders – Ryan Burl (VC), Mohammad Nabi (C)

Bowlers – Rashid Khan, Karim Janat, Neville Madziva, Kyle Jarvis

Dream11 Team

Brendan Taylor, Hazratullah Zazai, Asghar Afghan, Hamilton Masakadza, Craig Ervine, Ryan Burl (VC), Mohammad Nabi (C), Rashid Khan, Karim Janat, Neville Madziva, Kyle Jarvis

Probable Playing XIs —

Afghanistan: Hazratullah Zazai, Najeeb Tarakai, Asghar Afghan, Najibullah Zadran, Shafiqullah Shafiq (WK), Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan (C), Gulbadin Naib, Karim Janat, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Naveen-ul-Haq.

Zimbabwe: Hamilton Masakadza (C), Brendan Taylor (wk), Craig Ervine, Sean Williams, Timycen Maruma, Ryan Burl, Tinotenda Mutumbodzi/Tony Munyonga, Kyle Jarvis, Christopher Mpofu, Tendai Chatara, Neville Madziva.

SQUADS–

Afghanistan: Hazratullah Zazai, Najeeb Tarakai, Asghar Afghan, Najibullah Zadran, Shafiqullah Shafiq (WK), Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan (C), Gulbadin Naib, Karim Janat, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Naveen-ul-Haq, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Fazal Niazai, Dawlat Zadran, Shahidullah Kamal, Fareed Malik, Rahmanullah Gurbaz.

Zimbabwe: Hamilton Masakadza (C), Brendan Taylor (wk), Craig Ervine, Sean Williams, Timycen Maruma, Ryan Burl, Tinotenda Mutumbodzi/Tony Munyonga, Kyle Jarvis, Christopher Mpofu, Tendai Chatara, Neville Madziva, Regis Chakabva, Richmond Mutumbami, Ainsley Ndlovu.

