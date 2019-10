Dream11 Prediction

Team Amo Sharks vs Boost Defenders Match 8 Shpageeza Cricket League 2019 – Cricket Prediction Tips For Today’s T20 Match AS vs BOD at Alokozay Kabul International Cricket Ground:

Amo Sharks and Boost Defenders are set to lock horns in match number 8 of the ongoing Shpageeza Cricket League 2019. The Sharks got their campaign off to a dream start as they beat Speed Ghar Tigers by 18 runs, but then stumbled to a defeat in the hands of Band-e-Amir Dragons. They would like to bounce back to winning ways when they meet Boost Defenders, who beat Mis Ainak Knights in their tournament opener, before losing to Kabul Eagles.

TOSS – The toss between Amo Sharks vs Boost Defenders will take place at 10.00 AM

Time: 10.30 PM IST

Venue: Alokozay Kabul International Cricket Ground

Keeper – Brendan Taylor, Ikram Ali Khil

Batsmen – Hashmatullah Shahidi, Rahmat Shah (VC), Usman Ghani

All-Rounders – Gulbadin Naib (C), Zia ur Rahman, Mirwais Ashraf

Bowlers – Dawlat Zadran, Waqar Ishaq, Ibrahim

Brendan Taylor, Ikram Ali Khil, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Rahmat Shah (VC), Usman Ghani, Gulbadin Naib (C), Zia ur Rahman, Mirwais Ashraf, Dawlat Zadran, Waqar Ishaq, Ibrahim

AS vs BOD Predicted 11

Amo Sharks: Usman Ghani, Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Fazal Zazai, Ghamai Zadran, Ikram Ali Khil (wk), Mirwais Ashraf, Farmanullah, Ibrahim, Shapoor Zadran (C), Rokhan Barakzai

Boost Defenders: Brendan Taylor (wk), Bahar Ali Shinwari, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Darwish Rasooli, Khaibar Omar, Gulbadin Naib (C), Waqarullah Ishaq, Dawlat Zadran, Qais Ahmad, Zia-ur-Rahman, Sayed Nasrat Quraishi

SQUADS:

Amo Sharks: Mirwais Ashraf, Shapoor Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Usman Ghani, Ibrahim Zadran, Ghamai Zadran, Ikram AliKhil, Rokhan Barakzai, Abdul Rahim Mangal, Fazal Zazai, Zia ur Rahman Sharifi, Farmanullah, Arif Khan Dawlatzai, Munir Ahmad, Zia ul Haq Farmani, Juma Gul Miakhil, Nangyalai, Parviz Amin & Parviz Malikzai

Boost Defenders: Brendan Taylor (wk), Bahar Ali Shinwari, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Darwish Rasooli, Khaibar Omar, Gulbadin Naib (C), Waqarullah Ishaq, Dawlat Zadran, Qais Ahmad, Zia-ur-Rahman, Sayed Nasrat Quraishi, Muslim Musa, Nisar Wahdat, Fazal Haq, Sadam Mangal, Nasir Omar, Farhad Momand, Zahir Sahibzada, Noor ul Haq Malikzai, Nasratullah, Nasir Khan

