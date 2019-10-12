Dream11 Prediction Afghanistan T20 League

Team Amo Sharks vs Boost Defenders Match 8 Shpageeza Cricket League 2019 – Cricket Prediction Tips For Today’s T20 Match AS vs BOD at Alokozay Kabul International Cricket Ground: The match no.10 of Shpageeza Cricket League (SCL) will be played between Amo Sharks and Kabul Eagles at the Alokozay Kabul International Cricket Ground. In their last meeting during the 2017 edition of the T20 fest, Eagles defeated the Sharks comfortably by 6 wickets. However, not much has changed in this year’s edition of Afghanistan T20 league as Kabul Eagles are still dominating the proceedings in the tournament. The team sits comfortably on the top of the points table with three wins in three games and also with a massive positive net run rate.

Meanwhile, Amo Sharks started the campaign on a bright note by winning the first match but drifted apart slightly in the last two games. On both these occasions, it was the batting that led to their downfall.

Dream11 Amo Sharks vs Kabul Eagles Match Details

Time: The match starts at 10 AM IST.

Toss: 9.30 AM (IST).

Venue: Alokozay Kabul International Cricket Ground.

My Dream11 Team

A Afghan (C), Younas Ahmadzai, U Ghani, I Zadran, K Janat, M Ashraf, Z Sharifi, M Sardar (VC), W Salamkheil, Ibrahim, and T Chatara.

AS vs KE Predicted 11s:

Amo Sharks: Usman Ghani, Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Fazal Zazai, Ghamai Zadran, Ikram Ali Khil (WK), Mirwais Ashraf, Farmanullah, Ibrahim, Shapoor Zadran (C), Rokhan Barakzai.

Kabul Eagles: Hazratullah Zazai, Karim Janat, Asghar Afghan (C), Younas Ahmadzai, Samiullah Shinwari, Waheedullah Shafaq, Amir Hamza, Mohammad Sardar (WK), Tahir Khan, Tendai Chatara, Waqar Salamkhail.

