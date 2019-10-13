Dream11 Prediction Afghanistan T20 League

Dream11 Team Amo Sharks vs Mis Ainak Knights Match 14 Shpageeza Cricket League 2019 – Cricket Prediction Tips For Today’s T20 Match AS vs MAK at Alokozay Kabul International Cricket Ground: In another exciting battle of Shpageeza Cricket League (SCL) 2019, Amo Sharks will take on Mis Ainak Knights in the match no. 14 of the tournament at the Alokozay Kabul International Cricket Ground. With two wins each, both teams currently occupy two spots in the competition. While Amo Sharks come into this game on the back of a morale-boosting win against Kabul Eagles, Mis Ainak Knights look to spring back into winning ways in Kabul.

What adds more value to the encounter is the presence of international stars on both sides including the likes of Mohammad Nabi, Rahmat Shah Both teams have ample international experience in their sides with the likes of Mohammad Nabi and Rahmat Shah and young Ibrahim Zadran. Zadran, who tops the run-scoring charts with 218 runs in just four outings has been the player to watch out for. Along with him – Usman Ghani and Mirwais Ashraf, he has been the standout player for the Sharks.

Time: The match between Amo Sharks vs Mis Ainak Knights starts at 10 AM IST.

Toss: 9.30 AM (IST).

Venue: Alokozay Kabul International Cricket Ground.

My Dream11 Team

Rahmat Shah (VC), Noor Ali Zadran, Usman Ghani, Ihsanullah Jan, Mohammad Nabi (C), Mirwais Ashraf, Shafiqullah Ghafari, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (WK), Noor Ahmad, Yamin Ahmadzai and Shapoor Zadran.

AS vs MAK Predicted 11s:

Amo Sharks: Usman Ghani, Ibrahim Zadran, Mirwais Ashraf, Munir Ahmad (WK), Rahmat Shah, Shapoor Zadran (C), Ibrahim, Ziaur Rahman, Ghamai Zadran, Arif Khan, Rahim Mangal.

Mis Ainak Knights: Noor Ali Zadran, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (WK), Ihsanullah Janat, Shafiqullah Ghafari, Tariq Stanikzai, Mohammad Nabi (C), Sharafuddin Ashraf, Sadiqullah Patan, Naveen-ul-Haq, Noor Ahmad, Yamin Ahmadzai.

