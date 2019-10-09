Dream11 Predictions
Team ARG vs GEN International Friendly 2019 – Football Prediction Tips For Today’s International Friendly Match Argentina vs Germany at Westfalenstadion in Dortmund, Germany:
Argentina and Germany will resume their rivalry as they square off at the Westfalenstadion in Dortmund, Germany on Thursday. While Germany will be without the services of some of their biggest stars, Argentina will be without Lionel Messi, who is suspended for the match. This is first match between the two sides since 2014.
Time: 00.15 AM IST
Venue: Signal-Iduna Park (Westfalenstadion), Dortmund, Germany
Dream11 Tips and Tricks
Stegen, Otamendi, Sule, Klostermann, Halstenberg, Reus (captain), Acuna, Paulo Dybala, Werner, Gnabry, Martinez
Predicted Starting 11s
Argentina Probable XI: Marchesin (GK), Tagliafico, Otamendi, Rojo, Tagliafico, Pereyra, Parades, Rodrigo de Paul, Acuna, Lautaro Martinez, Paulo Dybala
Germany Probable XI: Ter Stegen (GK), Stark, Sule, Tah, Halstenberg, Havertz, Kimmich, Klostermann, Gnabry, Werner, Reus.
