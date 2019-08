Dream11 Prediction and Tips

Team Arsenal vs Burnley Premier League 2019 – Football Prediction Tips For Today’s Match ARS VS BUR at Emirates Stadium: The Gunners would be hoping to register their first win at home after getting their season off to a winning start against Newcastle. Even without being at their best, a goal from Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was sufficient to take the points home from St. James’ Park last Sunday. Arsenal will start favourites also because they have won all their last 10 matches against Burnley.

Arsenal vs Burnley Premier League 2019 Match Details

Date: August 17, 2019.

Time: 1700 hrs.

Venue: Emirates Stadium

Arsenal vs Burnley Premier League 2019 Dream11 Tips and Tricks

Goalkeeper: B Leno

Defenders: E Pieters, N Monreal, S Papastathopoulos

Midfielders: J Gudmundsson, A Westwood, L Torreira, M Guendouzi

Forwards: P Aubameyang, A Barnes, A Lacazette

My Dream11 Team

B Leno, E Pieters, N Monreal, S Papastathopoulos, J Gudmundsson, A Westwood, L Torreira, M Guendouzi, P Aubameyang, A Barnes, A Lacazette

Arsenal vs Burnley Probable Playing XI

ARS vs BUR My Dream11 Team

B Leno(GK), E Pieters, N Monreal, S Papastathopoulos, J Gudmundsson(VC), A Westwood, L Torreira, M Guendouzi, P Aubameyang(C), A Barnes, A Lacazette.

ARS vs BUR Probable Starting 11

Arsenal possible starting lineup: Leno (GK) Maitland-Niles, Chambers, Sokratis, Monreal, Guendouzi, Xhaka, Mkhitaryan, Lacazette, Pepe, Aubameyang

Burnley possible starting lineup: Pope (GK), Lowton, Tarkowski, Mee, Pieters, Gudmundsson, Cork, Westwood, McNeil, Barnes, Wood

