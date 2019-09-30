Dream11 Predictions

Team Arsenal vs Manchester United English Premier League 2019-20 – Football Prediction Tips For Today’s Match ARS vs MUN at Old Trafford Stadium:

Manchester United would be hosting Arsenal in what promises to be a mouthwatering clash. Manchester is not having the best of seasons and would like to get back to winning ways when they take on Arsenal, who are in top form. Manchester United, for a change, would not start favourites at home. With Rashford and Pogba doubtful. Manchester will hope Greenwood comes to the party. The last time the two sides met, Arsenal beat Manchester United 2-0.

Let’s get the new week off to a perfect start! #MUFC #MUNARS — Manchester United (@ManUtd) September 30, 2019

TIME- The kick-off time of EPL match Arsenal vs Manchester United is 12:30 AM (IST).

Date: October 1, 2019 (Tuesday).

Venue: Old Trafford Stadium.

My Dream11 Team

Leno, Kolasinac, Maguire, Wan-Bissaka, Ceballos, Nelson, James, Mata, Pereira, Aubameyang, Greenwood

MUN vs ARS Probable Playing XIs

Arsenal: Leno, Sokratis, Niles, Luiz, Kolasinac, Xhaka, Guendouzi, Pepe, Ceballos, Nelson, Aubameyang

Manchester United: De Gea, Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Young, Pogba, McTominay, Pereira, Mata, James, Greenwood

Check Dream11 Prediction/ ARS Dream11 Team/ MUN Dream11 Team/ Arsenal Dream11 Team/ Manchester United Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips/ Online Football Tips, Predictions and more.