Dream11 Prediction

Team Arsenal vs Sheffield United English Premier League 2019-20 – Football Prediction Tips For Today’s Match ARS vs SHF at Bramall Lane Stadium 12:30 AM IST:

Arsenal travel to Bramall Lane Stadium to lock horns with Sheffield United. Arsenal cannot take Sheffield lightly as they are a team that has impressed all season. Sheffield has been in supreme form at home. A stat that proves that the Gunners will try to bring forth their ‘A’ game forward is that in their last four visits to Bramall Road, they have lost all. The current league leaders, Liverpool managed to survive a scare at Bramall Road recently.

Aubameyang is in good form and he is one to look forward to.

Recent form (Last six matches)

Sheffield United – D W L L D W

Arsenal – W W W D W W

TIME- The kick-off time of EPL match Arsenal vs Sheffield United is 12:30 PM (IST).

Date: October 22, 2019 (Monday).

Venue: Bramall Lane Stadium.

ARS vs SHF My Dream11 Team

Leno, Stevens, Maitland-Niles, Sokratis, Egan, Lundstam, Ceballos, Guendouzi, Aubameyang, Robinson

Probable Playing XIs

Sheffield United Probable XI: Henderson (GK), Basham, Egan, O’Connell, Baldock, Norwood, Stevens, Lundstram, Fleck, McBurnie, Robinson

Arsenal Probable XI: Bernd Leno (GK), Tierney, Luiz, Holding / Sokratis, Bellerin / Kolasinac, Xhaka, Guendouzi, Saka, Ceballos, Pepe, Aubameyang

Check Dream11 Prediction/ ARS Dream11 Team/ SHF Dream11 Team/ Sheffield United Dream11 Team/ Manchester United Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips/ Online Football Tips, Predictions and more.