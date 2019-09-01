DREAM11 TEAM PREDICTION

Dream11 Team Arsenal vs Tottenham Hotspur English Premier League 2019-20 – Football Prediction Tips For Today’s Match ARS vs TOT at Emirates Stadium, London: In what will be their second big game in two match days, Arsenal will face Tottenham Hotspur at the Emirates on Sunday after suffering a humiliating defeat to Liverpool at the Anfield last week. It will all be about restoring their pride in front of the home crowd and assuring themselves that they belong among the biggies of Premier League. With the defenders looking in good company, the raiders likes of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette need to find their A-game early in the season or it might cost the team in the later parts.

Tottenham, too, have not had a great start to the season. The Spurs, too, have not had a great start to the season. Given their good business during the transfer window, many anticipated the team from White Hart Lane to outrank their previous season’s performance. But after a win in the first game against Aston Villa, Mauricio Pochettino’s side drew with Manchester City and lost to Newcastle United at home. The London derby would be a great platform to stage a turnaround and full points in an away game against Arsenal could be the season-changing moment for the Spurs, given they lost 2-4 in their last outing at the Emirates.

Arsenal vs Tottenham Hotspur English Premier League 2019-20 Match Details

Date: September 1.

Time: 9 PM IST.

Venue: Emirates Stadium.

ARS vs TOT Dream11 Tips and Tricks

Formation: 4-4-2.

Goalkeeper: Hugo Lloris.

Defenders: David Luiz, Toby Alderweireld, Ainsley Maitland-Niles, Serge Aurier.

Midfielders: Granit Xhaka, Dani Ceballos, Heung Min Son, Lucas Moura.

Forwards: Harry Kane, Pierre Emerick Aubameyang.

ARS vs TOT My Dream11 Team

Hugo Lloris, David Luiz, Toby Alderweireld, Ainsley Maitland-Niles, Serge Aurier, Granit Xhaka, Dani Ceballos, Heung Min Son, Lucas Moura, Harry Kane, Pierre Emerick Aubameyang.

Arsenal vs Tottenham Hotspur Probable Playing 11

Arsenal: Bernd Leno, Ainsley Maitland-Niles, Sokratis, David Luiz, Sead Kolasinac, Granit Xhaka, Lucas Torreira, Dani Ceballos, Nicolas Pepe, Pierre Emerick Aubameyang, Alexandre Lacazette.

Tottenham Hotspur: Hugo Lloris, Serge Aurier, Davinson Sanchez, Toby Alderweireld, Danny Rose, Harry Winks, Moussa Sissoko, Erik Lamela, Lucas Moura, Heung Min Son, Harry Kane.

Check Dream11 Prediction / ARS Dream11 Team / TOT Dream11 Team / Arsenal Dream11 Team/ Tottenham Hotspur Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more.