Team Arsenal vs Vitoria Guimares UEFA Champions League 2019-20 – Football Prediction Tips For Today’s Group F Match ARS vs VIT at Emirates Stadium 12:30 AM IST:

After a shock loss against Sheffield Shield at Bramall Lane, Arsenal will look to bounce back to winning ways when they host Vitoria Guimares at the iconic Emirates Stadium on Thursday in a Group F Champions League clash. With Alexandre Lacazatte returning back to fitness, Gabriel Martinelli might be forced to sit on the bench.

Arsenal has won seven of the last eight Europa League fixtures.

Arsenal has been winning in both half time as well as full time in six of their last eight Europa League games.

Eyes would be on Joe Willock, the 20-year-old who has been regarded as the future of the Gunners.

Arsenal vs Vitoria FC UEFA Champions League 2019-20 Match Details

Date: October 25, 2019.

Time: 12:30 AM IST (October 25).

Venue: Emirates Stadium.

ARS vs VIT Dream11 Predictions

Martinez, Niles, Hanin, Venancio, Tierney, Torriera, Ceballos, Periera, Aubameyang, Pepe, A Pereira

Predicted Line-up

Arsenal- Martinez; Bellerin, Mustafi, Holding, Tierney; Ceballos, Torreira; Maitland-Niles, Willock, Saka; Lacazette.

Vitoria Guimares- Silva; Soares, Tapsoba, Henrique, Hanin; Edwards, Poha, Pepe, Evangelista, Davidson; Bonatini.

