Team Aston Villa vs Manchester City Premier League 2019-20 – Football Prediction Tips For Today’s Match AVL vs MCI at Etihad Stadium 5 PM IST:

In their tenth game of this Premier League, defending champions Manchester City will host Aston Villa at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday.

City, who are currently placed at the third spot with 19 points against their name from 9 games, will have a chance to register their seventh win of the season against twelfth-placed Aston Villa.

Aston Villa vs Manchester City Premier League 2019-20 Match Details

Date: October 26, 2019.

Time: 05.00 PM IST (October 26).

Venue: Etihad Stadium.

AVL vs MCI Dream11 Predictions

Ederson, Targett, Fernandinho, Otamendi, Mendy, De Bruyne, Grealish, McGinn, Wesley, Aguero, Sterling

Predicted Line-up

Aston Villa- Heaton; Guilbert, Engels, Mings, Targett; Nakamba, Hourihane, McGinn; El Ghazi, Grealish, Wesley

Manchester City- Ederson; Cancelo, Stones, Fernandinho, Mendy; Gundogan, De Bruyne, Silva; Bernardo, Sterling, Jesus

