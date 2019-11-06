Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City can book their place in the last 16 of the UEFA Champions League 2019-20 if they win in Italy against Atalanta. City have won their three matches and will secure top spot in Group C if they beat Atalanta and Dinamo Zagreb draw with Shakhtar Donetsk. David Silva is not in the squad after he suffered a muscular problem during Saturday’s 2-1 win over Southampton. City midfielder Phil Foden is also not available for Wednesday’s match after being sent off late on in City’s 5-1 win over Atalanta at Etihad Stadium on 22 October.

The match will take place in the San Siro, home of both AC and Inter Milan, as Atalanta’s Gewiss Stadium in Bergamo does not meet Uefa requirements. The Italians, fifth in Serie A, are bottom of Group C, having lost all three of their matches so far, scoring only twice and conceding 11 times.

The Atalanta vs Manchester City Champions League 2019-20 match will begin at 1:30 AM IST. The Champions League match will be telecasted on the Star Sports Network. The live streaming of the match will be available on Hotstar and JioTV.

Atalanta vs Manchester City Match Details

Date: November 6, 2019

Time: 1.30 AM IST (November 7)

Venue: San Siro, Milan

My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper: Ederson Moraes

Defenders: Joao Cancelo, Benjamin Mendy, Simon Kjaer

Midfielders: Bernardo Silva, Kevin De Bruyne, Robin Gosens, Alejandro Gomez

Attackers: Luis Muriel (vice-captain), Raheem Sterling (captain), Gabriel Jesus

ATN vs MCI Predicted XIs

Atalanta: Pierluigi Gollini (GK), Jose Luis Palomino, Simon Kjaer, Berat Djimsiti, Hans Hateboer, Marten de Roon, Remo Freuler, Robin Gosens, Josip Illicic, Alejandro Gomez, Luis Muriel

Manchester City: Ederson Moraes (GK), Benjamin Mendy, Nicolas Otamendi, John Stones, Joao Cancelo, Bernardo Silva, Ilkay Gundogan, Kevin De Bruyne, Raheem Sterling, Gabriel Jesus, Riyad Mahrez

