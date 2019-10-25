Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team ATK vs Hyderabad FC Prediction ISL 2019-20 – Football Tips For Today’s Match No. 6 ATK vs HYD at Kolkata: Back home after suffering an away defeat, former champions ATK will look to regroup and pick their first points when they face Hyderabad FC in the sixth season of the Indian Super League (ISL) on Friday. For Hyderabad FC, who were formed after Pune FC were disbanded last season for financial irregularities, this will be the first match of the season. Despite a sixth-minute lead by Carl McHugh, ATK were left to rue some good opportunities as Kerala Blasters restored parity by converting a spotkick in the 30th minute and sealed the issue before half-time in the ISL opener in Kochi on Sunday. The Kolkata franchise were also ‘unlucky’ with their appeals for penalties being turned down during the match and coach Antonio Lopez Habas will look for a fresh start for his team.

Former Spanish international goalkeeper Jose Molina took charge in the third season and the Kolkata franchise put up a dominant display to win their second title — a record they jointly hold with Chennaiyin FC in the five-year-old history of the league.

Meanwhile, Hyderabad side have retained most of the players from the now-defunct Pune FC, who were disbanded at the end of last season following financial trouble. Englishman Phil Brown, who joined Pune last season in January and guided the club to a seventh-place finish, will continue to guide Hyderabad as they play their first match.

Representing the historical city of Hyderabad, the franchise have brought in several key foreigners, including Nestor Gordillo, Deyvison Rogerio da Silva and Giles Barnes. The domestic recruits include Gani Nigam, Sahil Tavora and Laldanmawia Ralte while FC Goa’s Laxmikant Kattimani has replaced Vishal Kaith.

ATK vs Hyderabad FC kicks off at 7.30 PM IST on Friday (October 25). The game will be shown live on Star Sports Network, while the live streaming is available via HotStar and Jio TV.

Kick-Off Time: The match between ATK and Hyderabad FC will start at 7.30 PM IST.

Venue: Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata

My Dream11 Team

Arindam Bhattacharya (GK), Pritam Kotal (VC), Prabir Das, Rafa Lopez, Asish Rai, Michael Soosairaj, L Ralte, ML Pereira (C), Marko Stanovic, David Williams, Roy Krishna.

ATK vs HYD Predicted Playing XIs

ATK: Arindam Bhattacharya, Pritam Kotal, Agus Garcia, Carl McHugh, Prabir Das, Pronay Halder, Sehnaj Singh, Javi Garcia, Michael Soosairaj, David Williams, Roy Krishna.

Hyderabad FC: Kamaljit Singh, Asish Rai, Matthew Kilgallon, Rafa Lopez, Sahil Panwar, Adil Khan, Marko Stankovic, Marcelinho, Laldanmawia Ralte, Bobo, Robin Singh.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ ATK Dream11 Team/ HYD Dream11 Team/ ATK Dream11 Team/ Hyderabad FC Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips/ Online Football Tips and more.