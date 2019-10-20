Dream11 Predictions

Team Atletico De Kolkata vs Kerala Blasters FC Indian Super League 2019-20 – Football Prediction Tips For Today’s Match ATK vs KBFC at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Kochi 7:30 PM IST:

Bengaluru FC will once again be the team to beat while FC Goa will also forge a strong challenge in the sixth edition of the Indian Super League (ISL). But it all begins on Sunday when ATK and Kerala Blasters lock horns in the opening fixture.

Defending champions Bengaluru and runners-up FC Goa, the two teams that stood out last season with their style of play, have retained the core of their squads and should be favourites to the full distance.

There is no denying Bengaluru and Goa are strong contenders, but all teams have made clever moves in the market and the stage has been set for the 2019-20 ISL.

No team made as many heads turn as much as ATK. The former champions have signed plenty of top-notch foreign players and look possibly the strongest on paper.

Chennaiyin FC, who finished at the bottom of the pool, have given themselves a new look and appeared hugely competitive during pre-season friendlies.

Let’s look at the ‘favourites’, first. Bengaluru FC should head that list. The Blues have been able to identify areas that need improvement and have strengthened the team with two key signings — Ashique Kuruniyan and Raphael Augusto, both of whom have starred for their former teams in previous ISL seasons.

FC Goa has not added a single new foreigner to their roster and have retained six foreign players from last season, including ace defender Mourtada Fall, midfield maestro Ahmed Jahouh and Golden Boot winner Ferran Corominas.

TIME- The kick-off time of ISL match Atletico De Kolkata and Kerala Blasters FC is 7:30 PM (IST).

Date: October 20, 2019 (Sunday).

Venue: Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Kochi.

ATK vs KBFC My Dream11 Team

Rehenesh, Anas Edathodika, John Johnson, Gianni Zuiverloon, Jhingan, Garcia, Michael Soosairaj, Mario Arques, Sergio Cidoncha, Balwant Singh, Ogbeche

Playing 11

Kerala Blasters Playing XI: Bilal Khan, Bartholomew Ogbeche, Samuel Lalmuanpuia, Cidoncha, Rahul KP, Moustapha Gning, Sahal Abdul Samad, Mohammad Rakip, Lalruatthara, Gianni Zuiverloon, Jairo

ATK Playing XI: Dheeraj Singh, Roy Krishna, Edu Garcia, Jayesh Rane, David Williams, Pronoy Halder, Sehnaj Singh, Ricky Lallawmawma, Augustin Iniguez, John Johnson

SQUADS

Kerala Blasters FC : Bilal Khan, Rehnesh Paramba, Shibin Kunniyil, Mohammad Rakip, Jairo Rodrigues Peixoto Filho, Jessel Carneiro, Sandesh Jhingan, Pritam Singh, Abdul Hakku Nediyodath, Raphael Messi Bouli, Lalruatthara, Gianni Zuiverloon, Mario Arques, Moustapha Gning, Seityasen Singh, Darren Caldeira, Rahul Kannoly, Sahal Abdul Samad, Mohammed Rafi, Sergio Cidoncha, Jeakson Thounaojam, Bartholomew Ogbeche, Prasanth Karuthadathkuni, Halicharan Narzary, Samuel Lalmuanpuia

ATK: Dheeraj Singh ,Arindam Bhattacharya, Lara Sharma, Sumit Rathi, Anil Chawan, Carl McHugh, Agus, Pritam Kotal, Ankit Mukherjee, Anas Edathodika, Prabir Das, Komal Thatal, Edu García, Pronay Halder, Francisco Francisco Hernández González, Michael Soosairaj, Sehnaj Singh, John Johnson, David Williams, Balwant Singh, Jayesh Rane, Roy Krishna, Jobi Justin

