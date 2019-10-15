AUS vs ARG Dream11 Tips and Predictions

Check Dream11 Team Italy vs Brazil, Australia vs Argentina – Volleyball Prediction Tips For Today’s match AUS vs ARG 2019: In the Match 65 of the FIVB Volleyball Men’s World Cup 2019, Australia will face Argentina in the fifth match of the day. This is the 14th edition of the competition with Japan playing hosts for the 12th successive time starting from 1977. A total of 12 teams qualified for the event including hosts Japan, 2018 world champion Poland along with Brazil, Australia, Argentina, Iran, Egypt, Tunisia, Italy, Russia, United States and Canada. The teams have been divided into two pools of six teams each.

Here is today’s Dream11 pick for AUS vs ARG

My Dream11 Team

Santiago Danani, Arshdeep Dosanjh, Agustin Loser, Jan Martinez Franchi, Ezequiel Palacios, Lincoln Alexander Williams

The match starts at 2:30 pm IST on October 15 (Tuesday)

SQUADS:

Australia: Beau Graham, Arshdeep Dosanjh, Steven Macdonald, Paul Sanderson, Travis Passier, Thomas Edgar, Trent O’dea, Max Staples, Jordan Richards, Luke Perry, Nehemiah Mote, Samuel Walker, Benjamin Bell, Luke Smith, Shane Alexander, Paul Carroll, Lincoln Alexander Williams, Malachi Murch, Thomas Hodges, Nicholas Butler, Curtis Jeffrey Arthur Stockton, James Weir, Elliott Viles, Jordan Colotti, Dimitri Sidiropoulos

Argentina: Matias Sanchez, Nicolas Zerba, Jan Martinez Franchi, Luciano Palonsky, Santiago Arroyo, Manuel Balague, Matias Giraudo, Agustin Loser, Santiago Danani, Nicolás Lazo, Gaston Fernandez, Bruno Lima, Ezequiel Palacios, Luciano Vicentin, Luciano De Cecco, Facundo Conte, Federico Pereyra, Martin Ramos, Pablo Crer, Gaspar Bitar, Facundo Imhoff, Cristian Poglajen, Joaquin Gallego, German Johansen, Michele Verasio

Check Dream11 Prediction / Australia Dream11 Team / Argentina Dream11 Team / AUS vs ARG Dream11 Team / Dream11 Guru Tips / Online Volleyball Tips and more