DREAM11 PREDICTIONS

Dream11 Team AUS vs PAK ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 – Cricket Predictions Tips For Today’s World Cup Australia vs Pakistan at County Ground, Taunton: Match 17 of the ongoing World Cup will see the defending champions taking on another Asian side in Pakistan. The green army is coming after beating the favourites of the league England in their previous game. Pakistan is now enjoying with three points in which they won one and lose one.

Australia, on the other hand, is trying to overcome the defeat from India in the last game. Australia might think over bringing in Shaun Marsh for Usman Khawaja for this encounter. Steve Smith is looking in good form which makes him a great asset for the team. Marsh looks the best bet at number four.

Date: June 12, 2019.

Time: 3:00 PM.

Venue: County Ground, Taunton.

MY DREAM XI TEAM

Alex Carey (WK), Fakhar Zaman, David Warner, Aaron Finch (VC), Babar Azam (C), Usman Khawaja, Shoaib Malik, Mohammad Hafeez, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Mohammad Amir.

PROBABLE XI

Australia: Aaron Finch (C), David Warner, Steve Smith, Usman Khawaja/Shaun Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Alex Carey (WK), Nathan Coulter-Nile, Kane Richardson, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa.

Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez, Sarfaraz Ahmed (c & wk), Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Amir, Wahab Riaz, Hasan Ali.

SQUADS

Australia:David Warner, Aaron Finch(c), Steven Smith, Usman Khawaja, Glenn Maxwell, Alex Carey(w), Nathan Coulter-Nile, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Nathan Lyon, Shaun Marsh, Jason Behrendorff, Kane Richardson

Pakistan: Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez, Sarfaraz Ahmed(w/c), Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Wahab Riaz, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Amir, Shaheen Afridi, Imad Wasim, Haris Sohail, Mohammad Hasnain