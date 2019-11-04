Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Dream11 Team Australia vs Pakistan 2nd T20I – Cricket Tips For Today’s AUS vs PAK in Canberra: Riding high on confidence after completing a whitewash against Sri Lanka, Australia started the series against Pakistan on high at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Sunday. But the rain gods robbed the home side of an assured victory in the first T20I. The two teams now meet each other in the second game at Manuka Oval, Canberra. The hosts continue to be the favourites while world number one ranked Pakistan will look to change things around. All bases look covered for Australia but their middle-order stays untested after four matches into the home season.

Meanwhile, Pakistan looked set to post a score close to 150 before the rain intervened and the encounter was reduced to 15 overs per side. Skipper Babar Azam continued to pile on runs at the top of the order but need support from the other end as well. Opener Fakhar Zaman who has been extremely poor form this year in the T20Is need to strike from as quickly as possible. A lot will also depend on experienced fast bowling duo of Mohammad Amir and Mohammad Irfan.

TOSS – The toss between Australia and Pakistan will take place at 1.15 PM (IST).

Time: 1.40 PM IST.

Venue: Manuka Oval, Canberra.

My Dream11 Team

David Warner, Steve Smith (VC), Ashton Turner, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Ashton Agar, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mitchell Starc (C), Wahab Riaz and Mohammad Amir.

AUS vs PAK Probable Playing XIs

Australia: David Warner, Aaron Finch (C), Steve Smith, Ben McDermott, Ashton Turner, Alex Carey (wk), Ashton Turner, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Kane Richardson.

Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam (C), Haris Sohail, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Asif Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Wahab Riaz, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Hasnain/Mohammad Irfan.

SQUADS

Australia: David Warner, Aaron Finch (C), Steven Smith, Ben McDermott, Ashton Turner, Alex Carey (wk), Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa, Billy Stanlake, Andrew Tye.

Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam (C), Haris Sohail, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Asif Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Wahab Riaz, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Irfan, Imam-ul-Haq, Usman Qadir, Muhammad Musa, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain.

