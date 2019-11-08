Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Dream11 Team Australia vs Pakistan 3rd T20I – Cricket Tips For Today’s AUS vs PAK in Perth: Continuing his superb form, Steve Smith led Australia to facile seven-wicket win over Pakistan with an unbeaten 80 ff 51 as the hosts won by seven wickets to take an unassailable 1-0 lead in the three-match series. The opening match of the series was washed out due to rain. Come Friday, Australia will be targeting a successive series win while Pakistan will aim to draw level.

TOSS – The toss between Australia and Pakistan will take place at 1:30 PM (IST).

Time: 2:00 PM IST.

Venue: Perth Stadium, Perth

My Dream11 Team

Steve Smith (captain), Babar Azam (vice-captain), Mohammad Rizwan, David Warner, Aaron Finch, Ashton Agar, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mitchell Starc, Kane Richardson, Mohammad Amir

AUS vs PAK Probable Playing XIs

Australia: David Warner, Aaron Finch (captain), Steve Smith, Ben McDermott, Ashton Turner, Alex Carey (wk), Ashton Turner, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Kane Richardson.

Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam (captain), Haris Sohail, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Asif Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Wahab Riaz, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Hasnain/Mohammad Irfan.

SQUADS

Australia: David Warner, Aaron Finch (captain), Steven Smith, Ben McDermott, Ashton Turner, Alex Carey (wk), Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa, Billy Stanlake, Andrew Tye.

Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam (captain), Haris Sohail, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Asif Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Wahab Riaz, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Irfan, Imam-ul-Haq, Usman Qadir, Muhammad Musa, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ Australia Dream11 Team/ Pakistan Dream11 Team/ AUS Dream11 Team/ PAK Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips/ Online Cricket Tips and more.