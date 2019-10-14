AUS vs TUN Dream11 Tips and Predictions

Check Dream11 Team Australia vs Tunisia, AUS vs TUN – Volleyball Prediction Tips For Today’s match AUS vs TUN 2019: In the Match 59 of the FIVB Volleyball Men’s World Cup 2019, Australia will face Tunisia today. This is the 14th edition of the competition with Japan playing hosts for the 12th successive time starting from 1977. A total of 12 teams qualified for the event including hosts Japan, 2018 world champion Poland along with Brazil, Australia, Argentina, Iran, Egypt, Tunisia, Italy, Russia, United States and Canada. The teams have been divided into two pools of six teams each.

Here is today’s Dream11 pick for AUS vs TUN

My Dream11 Team

Luke Perry, Arshdeep Dosnajh, Khaled Ben Slimene, James Weir, Mohamed Ali Ben Othmen Miladi, Hamza Nagga

The match starts at 1:30 pm IST on October 14

SQUADS:

Australia: Beau Graham, Arshdeep Dosanjh, Steven Macdonald, Paul Sanderson, Travis Passier, Thomas Edgar, Trent O’dea, Max Staples c, Jordan Richards, Luke Perry, Nehemiah Mote, Samuel Walker, Benjamin Bell, Luke Smith, Shane Alexander, Paul Carroll, Lincoln Alexander Williams, Malachi Murch, Thomas Hodges, Nicholas Butler, Curtis Jeffrey Arthur Stockton, James Weir, Elliott Viles, Jordan Colotti, Dimitri Sidiropoulos

Tunisia:Mohamed Ridene, Ahmed Kadhi, Khaled Ben Slimene, Aymen Redissi, Hosni Kara Mosly, Mohamed Ali Ben Othmen Miladi, Elyes Karamosli, Nabil Azzouzi, Omar Agrebi, Hamza Nagga, Ismail Moalla, Aymen Karoui, Selim Mbareki, Haykel Jerbi, Fedi Ben Hmida, Mohamed Ayech, Chokri Jouini, Ali Bongui, Aymen Bouguerra, Saddem Hmissi, Khaled Bouallegue, Nabil Miladi, Wassim Ben Tara

