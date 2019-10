Dream11 Predictions

Team Sri Lanka Women vs Australia Women, 3rd ODI, Sri Lanka Women tour of Australia – Cricket Prediction Tips For Today’s Match 3 SL-W vs AU-W at Brisbane:

The Australian Women are on the verge of breaking their own record of 17 consecutive wins in WODI. The Meg Lanning side is clear favourites to win the last match as well. The visitors have proved to be no competition for the hosts, who would like to inflict a whitewash. With Alyssa Healy, Meg Lanning and Elysse Perry in Australia, they look to strong for Sri Lanka.

TOSS – The toss between Australia Women vs Sri Lanka Women will take place at 5.10 AM

Time: 5.40 AM IST

Venue: Brisbane.

SL-W vs AU-W My Dream11 Team

Keeper – Anushka Sanjeewani, Alyssa Healy

Batters – Meg Lanning, Beth Mooney, Rachel Haynes

All-Rounders – Shashikala Siriwardene (VC), Jess Jonassen, Ashleigh Gardner (C)

Bowlers – Tayla Vlaeminck, Achini Kulasuriya, Udeshika Prabodhani

Anushka Sanjeewani, Alyssa Healy, Meg Lanning, Beth Mooney, Rachel Haynes, Shashikala Siriwardene (VC), Jess Jonassen, Ashleigh Gardner (C), Tayla Vlaeminck, Achini Kulasuriya, Udeshika Prabodhani

SL-W vs AU-W Predicted 11

Australia Women: Alyssa Healy (WK), Rachael Haynes, Meg Lanning (C), Ellyse Perry, Beth Mooney, Ashleigh Gardner, Nicola Carey/Delissa Kimmince, Jess Jonassen, Georgia Wareham, Heather Graham, Tayla Vlaeminck.

Sri Lanka Women: Chamari Atapattu, Anushka Sanjeewani (WK), Dilani Manodara, Shashikala Siriwardene (C), Harshitha Madavi, Nilakshi de Silva, Yasoda Mendis, Achini Kulasuriya, Sugandika Kumari, Inoka Ranaweera/Inoshi Priyadarshani/Oshadi Ranasinghe, Udeshika Prabodhani.

SQUADS:

Sri Lanka Women: Chamari Athapaththu, Anushka Sanjeewani, Harshitha Madavi, Dilani Manodara (wicketkeeper), Shashikala Siriwardene (captain), Nilakshi de Silva, Ama Kanchana, Oshadi Ranasinghe, Udeshika Prabodhani, Inoshi Priyadharshani, Achini Kulasuriya, Sugandika Kumari, Hansima Karunaratne, Yasoda Mendis, Inoka Ranaweera

Australia Women: Alyssa Healy (wicketkeeper), Beth Mooney, Rachael Haynes, Meg Lanning (captain), Ellyse Perry, Nicola Carey, Jess Jonassen, Delissa Kimmince, Georgia Wareham, Megan Schutt, Tayla Vlaeminck, Heather Graham, Ashleigh Gardner

