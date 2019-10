Dream11 Prediction

Team Balochistan vs Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Match 1 National T20 Cup 2019 – Cricket Prediction Tips For Today’s Pakistan T20 Cup Match 1 BAL vs KHP at Iqbal Stadium in Faisalabad:

Balochistan lock horns with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the Pakistan T20 Cup opener in Faisalabad. A total of eight teams will participate in the tournament where two matches will be played every day. The Iqbal Stadium will be hosting all the matches. Balochistan will be led by Haris Sohail who is in good form and could be the key to his side’s success. They will also have the services of Yasir Shah, Hussain Talat and Umar Gul who have been the notable names in the T20 circuit recently.

Dream11 Balochistan vs Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Match Details

Time: The match between Balochistan vs Khyber Pakhtunkhwa starts at 1:30 PM IST.

Toss: 2.00 PM (IST).

Venue: Iqbal Stadium in Faisalabad.

BAL vs KHP My Dream11 Team

Keeper – Imran Butt

Batsmen – Sahibzada Farhan (VC), Fakhar Zaman, Haris Sohail

All-Rounders – Hussain Talat (C), Amad Butt, Mohammad Mohsin, Khushdil Shah

Bowlers – Usman Shinwari, Imran Khan JR, Mohammad Asghar

My Dream11 Team

Imran Butt, Sahibzada Farhan (VC), Fakhar Zaman, Haris Sohail, Hussain Talat (C), Amad Butt, Mohammad Mohsin, Khushdil Shah, Usman Shinwari, Imran Khan JR, Mohammad Asghar

Predicted 11s

Balochistan: Imran Farhat, Imam-ul-Haq, Hussain Talat, Haris Sohail (C), Awais Zia, Bismillah Khan (WK), Amad Butt, Mohammad Asghar, Mohammad Talha, Umar Gul, Yasir Shah.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Sahibzada Farhan, Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, M Rizwan (C & WK), Adil Amin, Mohammad Mohsin, Khushdil Shah, Zohaib Khan, Junaid Khan, Imran Khan JR, Usman Shinwari.

SQUADS

Balochistan: Imran Farhat, Imam-ul-Haq, Hussain Talat, Haris Sohail (C), Awais Zia, Bismillah Khan (WK), Amad Butt, Mohammad Asghar, Mohammad Talha, Umar Gul, Yasir Shah, Akif Javed, Ali Shafiq, Imran Butt, Shahbaz Khan, Taimur Khan.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Sahibzada Farhan, Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, M Rizwan (C & WK), Adil Amin, Mohammad Mohsin, Khushdil Shah, Zohaib Khan, Junaid Khan, Imran Khan JR, Usman Shinwari, Israrullah, Umer Khan, Musaddiq Ahmed, Mohammad Ilyas, Irfanullah Shah.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ Balochistan Dream11 Team/ Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dream11 Team/ BAL Dream 11 Team/ KHP Dream 11 Team/ BAL vs KHP Dream 11 Guru Tips and Predictions/ Online Cricket Tips and more.