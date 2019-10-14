Dream11 Prediction

Team Balochistan vs Sindh Match 4 Pakistan T20 Cup 2019 – Cricket Prediction Tips For Today’s National T20 Cup Match BAL vs SIN at Iqbal Stadium, Faisalabad:

Balochistan did not get off to the ideal start in the tournament as they lost their opener to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa by seven wickets. Balochistan’s Imam-ul-Haq, got among the runs as he smashed a 53-ball 70 but that was not good enough on the given day. Balochistan will now look to bounce back and get there campaign on track when they meet Sindh. Sindh, on the other hand, will be no pushovers as they won their tournament opener against Central Punjab. They would like to keep the winning momentum going.

TOSS – The toss between Balochistan vs Sindh will take place at 5.30 PM

Time: 6.00 PM IST

Venue: Iqbal Stadium, Faisalabad

BAL vs SIN Dream11 Tips and Tricks

Keeper – Bismillah Khan

Batsmen – Imam-ul-Haq (C), Awais Zia, Khurram Manzoor

All-Rounders – Saud Shakeel, Asad Shafiq (VC), Amad Butt

Bowlers – Kashif Bhatti, Mohammad Asghar, Umar Gul, Mohammad Hasnain

My Dream11 Team

Bismillah Khan, Imam-ul-Haq (C), Awais Zia, Khurram Manzoor, Saud Shakeel, Asad Shafiq (VC), Amad Butt, Kashif Bhatti, Mohammad Asghar, Umar Gul, Mohammad Hasnain

Predicted 11

Balochistan: Imam-ul-Haq, Awais Zia, Hussain Talat, Haris Sohail (C), Imran Farhat, Bismillah Khan (WK), Amad Butt, Yasir Shah, Mohammad Asghar, Umar Gul, Akif Javed.

Sindh: Abid Ali, Khurram Manzoor, Saad Ali, Asad Shafiq (C), Sarfaraz Ahmed (WK), Saud Shakeel, Anwar Ali, Kashif Bhatti, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Hasnain, Sohail Khan.

SQUADS:

Balochistan: Imam-ul-Haq, Awais Zia, Hussain Talat, Haris Sohail (C), Imran Farhat, Bismillah Khan (WK), Amad Butt, Yasir Shah, Mohammad Asghar, Umar Gul, Akif Javed, Mohammad Talha, Ali Shafiq, Imran Butt, Shahbaz Khan, Taimur Khan.

Sindh: Abid Ali, Khurram Manzoor, Saad Ali, Asad Shafiq (C), Sarfaraz Ahmed (WK), Saud Shakeel, Anwar Ali, Kashif Bhatti, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Hasnain, Sohail Khan, Omair Bin Yousuf, Mirza Ahsan Jameel, Fawad Alam, Ahsan Ali, Waleed Ahmed.

