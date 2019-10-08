BD vs MAK Dream11 Tips and Predictions

Check Dream11 Team Band-e-Amir Dragons vs Mis Ainak Knights, BD vs MAK – Cricket Prediction Tips For Today’s match BD vs MAK: The Shpageeza Cricket League, also called the Afghanistan T20 League features six teams and each side possesses a good blend of local and international players. The tournament is organised by the Afghanistan Cricket Board each year with an aim of promoting cricket and other sports in the country and through it, spread peace in the nation.

My Dream11 Team

Noor Ali Zadran, Hayatullah, Tariq Stanikzai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wicketkeeper), Mohammad Nabi, Javed Ahmadi, Batin Shah, Rashid Khan (captain), Mujeeb ur Rahman, Naveen ul Haq, Yamin Ahmadzai (vice-captain)

The match starts at 10.30 AM IST on October 9.

BD vs MAK Predicted 11

Band-e-Amir Dragons (Probable XI): Imran Janat, Javed Ahmadi, Shawkat Zaman, Nasir Jamal, Afsar Zazai, Hayatullah, Rashid Khan (captain), Batin Shah, Fareed Ahmad, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Fitratullah Khawari

Mis Ainak Knights (Probable XI): Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Noor Ali Zadran, Ihsanullah Janat, Rahmatullah Sahaq, Mohammad Nabi (captain), Tariq Stanikzai, Fazal Niazal, Shafiqullah Ghafari, Naveen ul Haq, Yamin Ahmadzai , Noor Ahmad

SQUADS:

