Team Band-e-Amir Dragons vs Speen Ghar Tigers Match 11 Shpageeza Cricket League 2019 – Cricket Prediction Tips For Today’s T20 Match 11 BD vs ST at Alokozay Kabul International Cricket Ground:

The Dragons did not get their campaign off to the ideal start, but the Rashid Khan-led outfit bounced back in their last encounter against the Sharks. In that game, the Dragons did a good job in all the three departments. The Tigers, on the other hand, have lost their first two games and would like to register their first win in the ongoing tournament when they lock horns with the Dragons.

Dream11 Band-e-Amir Dragons vs Speen Ghar Tigers Match Details

Time: The match starts at 2:30 PM IST.

Toss: 3.00 PM (IST).

Venue: Alokozay Kabul International Cricket Ground.

BD vs ST My Dream11 Team

Keeper – A Zazai

Batters – N Tarakai (C), N Jamal, S Zaman

All-Rounders – S Kamla, K Sadiq, J Ahmadi (VC), B Shah

Bowlers – H Hassan, Z Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman

My Dream11 Team

A Zazai, N Tarakai (C), N Jamal, S Zaman, S Kamla, K Sadiq, J Ahmadi (VC), B Shah, H Hassan, Z Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman

BD vs ST Predicted 11s

Band-e-Amir Dragons: Javed Ahmadi, Naveed Obaid, Shawkat Zaman, Nasir Jamal, Afsar Zazai (WK), Hayatullah, Batin Shah Abdurahimzai, Rashid Khan (C), Mujeeb Zadran, Zahir Shehzad/Nijat Masood, Fareed Ahmad.

Speen Ghar Tigers: Karim Sadiq, Najeeb Tarakai, Asif Musazai, Najibullah Zadran, Ishaq Zazai, Shafiqullah Shafaq (C), Sayed Shirzad, Shahidullah Kamal, Hamid Hassan, Zahir Khan, Nasir Totakhil.

SQUADS

Band-e-Amir Dragons: Javed Ahmadi, Naveed Obaid, Shawkat Zaman, Nasir Jamal, Afsar Zazai (WK), Hayatullah, Batin Shah Abdurahimzai, Rashid Khan (C), Mujeeb Zadran, Zahir Shehzad/Nijat Masood, Fareed Ahmad, Imran Janat, Rifatullah, Zamir Khan, Usman Adil, Azmatullah Omarzai, Fitratullah Khawri, Qasim Oryakhil.

Speen Ghar Tigers: Karim Sadiq, Najeeb Tarakai, Asif Musazai, Najibullah Zadran, Ishaq Zazai, Shafiqullah Shafaq (C), Sayed Shirzad, Shahidullah Kamal, Hamid Hassan, Zahir Khan, Nasir Totakhil, Abdul Wasi, Shabir Noori, Wafadar Momand, Nawaz Khan, Tamim Surkhrodi, Inamullah, Bahir Shah, Shamsurahman Karokhil.

