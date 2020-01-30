Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Prediction Bangladesh U19 vs South Africa U19 Quarterfinal 3 – Cricket Tips For Today’s Match BD-U19 vs SA-U19, ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup 2020 in Potchefstroom: In the Super League quarterfinal 3 of the ICC Under 19 World Cup 2020, Bangladesh U19 will take on hosts South Africa U19 at the Senwes Park, Potchefstroom, Benoni on Thursday (January 30).

Bangladesh topped Group C winning two of their three matches to make it to the quarters while South Africa recovered after a stunning defeat to Afghanistan for two straight wins and advance to the next stage.

TOSS – The toss between Bangladesh U19 and South Africa U19 will take place at 1 PM (IST).

Time: 1.30 PM IST.

Venue: Senwes Park, Potchefstroom

My Dream11 Team

Jonathan Bird (captain), Bryce Parsons (vice-captain), Luke Beaufort, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Towhid Hridoy, Andrew Louw, Shamim Hossain, Tiaan van Vuuren, Rakibul Hasan, Shoriful Islam, Achille Cloete

BD-U19 vs SA-U19 SQUADS

Bangladesh U19: Parvez Hossain Emon, Tanzid Hasan, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Towhid Hridoy, Shahadat Hossain, Akbar Ali (wk/captain), Shamim Hossain, Avishek Das, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Rakibul Hasan, Shoriful Islam, Mrittunjoy Chowdhury, Prantik Nawrose Nabil, Shahin Alam, Hasan Murad

South Africa U19: Jonathan Bird, Khanya Cotani (wk), Bryce Parsons (captain), Luke Beaufort, Tyrese Karelse, Tiaan van Vuuren, Jack Lees, Pheko Moletsane, Merrick Brett, Achille Cloete, Odirile Modimokoane, Mondli Khumalo, Manje Levert, Andrew Louw, Gerald Coetzee

