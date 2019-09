Dream11 Predictions

Team Bangladesh Under-19s vs Nepal Under-19s ACC U19 Asia Cup 2019 – Cricket Prediction Tips For Today’s Group B Match BN-Y vs NP-Y at P Sara Oval in Colombo:

Bangladesh would like to continue their winning momentum. The Tigers beat the United Arab Emirates in their opening match and are now ready to take on Nepal. On the other hand, the Rohit Paudel-led side went down to Sri Lanka in their opener in a 42-over match. They would love to put up a tough fight against Bangladesh.

Paudel’s partnership with Rit Gautam pushed Nepal to 115/2 in 29 overs. However, in the next 13 overs, they further added 44/7. Their bowlers picked up five wickets but couldn’t stop the Lankans to reach the target.

TOSS – The toss between Bangladesh Under-19s vs Nepal Under-19s will take place at 9 AM (IST)!

Time: 9.30 AM IST

Venue: P Sara Oval in Colombo.

My Dream11 Team

Akbar Ali, Tanzid Hasan (C), Parvez Hossain Emon, Rit Gautam, Rohit Paudel, Towhid Hridoy, Kamal Singh, Pawan Sarraf (VC), Rashid Khan, Tanzim Hasan Sakib

BN-Y vs NP-Y Probable Playing XIs —

Bangladesh Under-19s: Tanzid Hasan, Towhid Hridoy, Parvez Hossain Emon, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Shahadat Hossain, Akbar Ali (C), Rakibul Hasan, Mrittunjoy Chowdhury, Shoriful Islam, Minhazur Rahman, Tanzim Hasan Sakib.

Nepal Under-19s: Rit Gautam, Pawan Sarraf, Rohit Paudel (C), Asif Sheikh (WK), Hari Chauhan, Kamal Singh, Bhim Sharki, Kushal Malla, Rashid Khan, Surya Tamang, Sagar Dhakal.

SQUADS —

Bangladesh Under-19s: Tanzid Hasan, Towhid Hridoy, Parvez Hossain Emon, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Shahadat Hossain, Akbar Ali (C), Rakibul Hasan, Mrittunjoy Chowdhury, Shoriful Islam, Minhazur Rahman, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Shahin Alam, Anik Sarker Shatu, Shamim Hossain, Ashraful Islam.

Nepal Under-19s: Rit Gautam, Pawan Sarraf, Rohit Paudel (C), Asif Sheikh (WK), Hari Chauhan, Kamal Singh, Bhim Sharki, Kushal Malla, Rashid Khan, Surya Tamang, Sagar Dhakal, Khadak Bohara, Sundeep Jora, Lokesh Bam, Pratis GC.

