Dream11 Team BAN vs AFGH Twenty20 Tri-Series 2019 – Cricket Predictions Tips For Today’s Match 6 Bangladesh vs Afghanistan at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram: After a decent display in the ongoing Twenty20 tri-series, hosts Bangladesh and Afghanistan have sealed their places in the final of the competition. Both teams will look to take this last league game as a dress rehearsal before the main event.

Bangladesh would be relieved from their performance in the last game against Zimbabwe. The under-fire batting unit finally came good with Liton Das, Mushfiqur Rahim and Mahmudullah performing in tandem. Meanwhile, Afghanistan’s unbeaten run of 12 T20I games finally came to end after Zimbabwe decided to give a fitting farewell to Hamilton Masakadza on Friday. While qualification for the final is not riding on the results of Saturday’s game, Rashid Khan’s men will be keen to extend their hold on Bangladesh.

TOSS – The toss between Bangladesh vs Afghanistan will take place at 5.30 PM (IST)!

Time: 6 PM IST

Venue: Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram.

Wicket-keeper – Rahmanullah Gurbaz

Batsmen– Asghar Afghan, Hazratullah Zazai, Mahmudullah

All-Rounders- Mohammad Nabi, Shakib Al Hasan, Gulbadin Naib, Mosaddek Hossain

Bowlers– Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fareed Malik, Mohammad Saifuddin

Liton Das, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Asghar Afghan, Najibullah Zadran, Afif Hossain, Mohammad Nabi (C), Shakib Al Hasan, Mosaddek Hossain (vc), Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fareed Malik and Mustafizur Rahman.

BAN vs AFGH Probable Playing XIs —

Bangladesh: Liton Das, Nazmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan (C), Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mahmudullah, Afif Hossain, Mosaddek Hossain, Mohammad Saifuddin, Taijul Islam, Mustafizur Rahman.

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Hazratullah Zazai, Najeeb Tarkai, Ashgar Afghan, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Karim Janat, Rashid Khan [c], Fareed Malik, Mujeeb Ur-Rahman.

SQUADS —

Afghanistan (From): Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Hazratullah Zazai, Shafiqullah Shafiq, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Fazal Niazai, Rashid Khan (C), Asghar Afghan, Dawlat Zadran, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Shahidullah Kamal, Karim Janat, Fareed Malik, Naveen-ul-Haq, Najeeb Tarakai.

Bangladesh (From): Najmul Hossain Shanto, Liton Das, Shakib Al Hasan (C), Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mahmudullah, Afif Hossain, Mosaddek Hossain, Mohammad Saifuddin, Aminul Islam, Shafiul Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Taijul Islam, Sabbir Rahman, Mohammad Naim, Rubel Hossain.

