DREAM11 PREDICTIONS

Dream11 Team Bangladesh vs Afghanistan ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 – Cricket Prediction Tips For Today’s World Cup Match BAn vs AFG at Rose Bowl Stadium, Southampton: Riding high after their emphatic win over West Indies and a spirited performance against Australia, Bangladesh will be boasting with confidence when they lock horns with Afghanistan in an important match from their point of view at the Rose Bowl stadium in Southampton, on Monday. Against the Windies the Mashrafe Mortaza-led side successfully chased a mammoth total of 322, but against Australia despite putting up their highest ever ODI total they lost. However, they will immense confidence from their last match, as scoring 333 against a potent Australian attack is no mean task.

Afghanistan, on the other, have been in the middle of a dismal show in ICC World Cup 2019. They were expected to produce one or two upsets but have not looked like a team that can pull something like that. However, their gritty performance against the mighty Indians would surely help to boost their morale before their match against Bangladesh. Especially, if the bowlers performed in the same manner they did against India, the Gulbaden Naib-led side could stand a genuine chance to register their first victory of the ICC World Cup 2019.

Date: June 23, Saturday.

Time: 3:00 PM IST.

Venue: Rose Bowl, Southampton.

Toss: The captain winning the toss might choose to bowl first.

Dream11 Tips and Tricks

Batting: Players like Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar along with Afghanistan’s Hashmatullah Shahidi and Rahmat Shah should find their places in the team.

Bowling: Mustafizur Rehman, Mashrafe Mortaza, Mehidy Hasan should be there from Bangladesh. From the other team, Rashid Khan and Mujeeb Ur Rehman can be chosen.

All-rounder: Eyes closed, Shakib Al Hasan and Mohammed Nabi should be in the team.

Wicket-keeper: Mushfiqur Rahim should be the automatic choice for this role.

My Dream XI Team

Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Rahmat Shah, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim (WK), Mohammed Nabi, Mustafizur Rehman, Mashrafe Mortaza (C), Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rehman.

Probable Playing XIs

Bangladesh: Tamim, Sarkar, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim (WK), Liton Das, Mahmudullah, Saikat, Mehidy/Rubel, Saifuddin, Mortaza(C) and Mustafizur.

Afghanistan: Hazratullah Zazai, Noor Ali Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Gulbadin Naib (C), Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Ikram Ali Khil (wk), Rashid Khan, Aftab Alam, Hamid Hasan.

SQUADS

Bangladesh: Mashrafe Mortaza (C), Tamim Iqbal, Liton Das, Soumya Sarkar, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah, Shakib Al Hasan, Mohammad Mithun, Sabbir Rahaman, Mosaddek Hossain, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Rubel Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Abu Jayed.

Afghanistan: Hazratullah Zazai, Noor Ali Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Gulbadin Naib (C), Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Ikram Ali Khil (wk), Rashid Khan, Aftab Alam, Hamid Hasan, Asghar Afghan, Samiullah Shinwari, Dawlat Zadran, Mujeeb Ur Rahman.

Check Dream11 Prediction / BAN Dream11 Team / AFG Dream11 Team / Dream11 Guru Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more.