Team Bangladesh vs Afghanistan One-Off Test- Cricket Prediction Tips, Best Picks For Today’s One-Off Test Match BAN vs AFG at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram: After winning their maiden Test earlier this year against Ireland, Afghanistan would be confident of their abilities when they lock horns with Bangladesh in a one-off Test match. Bangladesh would be playing host and it would be an opportunity for them to flaunt their strength in known conditions. Bangladesh would feature some experienced players in their ranks like Shakib-al-Hasan and Mushfiqur Rahim.

It would be a great test for Rashid Khan as well who has done well in all conditions across the globe. Apart from Rashid and Asghar Afghan, Afghanistan would have a number of new names in their line-up who would want to make an impact in the only Test.

Bangladesh would start favourites at home.

Date: September 5, 2019.

TOSS – The toss between Bangladesh and Afghanistan will take place at 9:00 PM!

Time: 9:30 PM IST.

Venue: Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester.

Keeper – Liton Das

Batsmen – Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Asghar Afghan, Mominul Haque

All-Rounders – Shakib Al Hasan, Soumya Sarkar, Mehidy Hasan Miraz (VC)

Bowlers – Rashid Khan (C), Yamin Ahmadzai, Taijul Islam

My Dream XI Team

Liton Das, Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Asghar Afghan, Mominul Haque, Shakib Al Hasan, Soumya Sarkar, Mehidy Hasan Miraz (VC), Rashid Khan (C), Yamin Ahmadzai, Taijul Islam

Probable Playing XIs —

Bangladesh: Shadman Islam, Soumya Sarkar, Mominul Haque, Shakib Al Hasan (C), Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah, Liton Das, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Nayeem Hasan, Taijul Islam, Taskin Ahmed/Abu Jayed Rahi

Afghanistan: Ihsanullah Janat, Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Asghar Afghan, Mohammad Nabi, Ikram Ali Khil (wk)/Afsar Zazai (wk), Rashid Khan, Zahir Khan Pakteen, Yamin Ahmadzai, Sayed Shirzad

SQUADS —

Bangladesh: Shadman Islam, Soumya Sarkar, Mominul Haque, Shakib Al Hasan (C), Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah, Liton Das, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Nayeem Hasan, Taijul Islam, Taskin Ahmed/Abu Jayed Rahi, Ebadat Hossain, Taskin Ahmed/Abu Jayed Rahi, Mohammad Mithun

Afghanistan: Ihsanullah Janat, Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Asghar Afghan, Mohammad Nabi, Ikram Ali Khil (wk)/Afsar Zazai (wk), Rashid Khan, Zahir Khan Pakteen, Yamin Ahmadzai, Sayed Shirzad, Javed Ahmadi, Shapoor Zadran, Qais Ahmed, Ikram Ali Khil/Afsar Zazai

