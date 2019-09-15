Dream11 Predictions

Team Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Twenty-20 International Tri-Series 2019 – Cricket Prediction Tips For Today’s Match BAN vs AFGH at Sher-e-Bangla Stadium, Mirpur, Dhaka:

Afghanistan would walk into the match as favourites after the convincing win over Zimbabwe by 28 runs. Afghanistan has shown that they have come a long way as a cricketing nation and are here to stay and improve. But, locking horns with hosts Bangladesh in their den will not be an easy task. Both the sides have got their campaign off to a winning start with wins over Zimbabwe. Bangladesh would like to avenge the one-off Test defeat against Afghanistan. Bangladesh has experience in Shakib-al-Hasan and he would be the trump card for the home side. Afghanistan too, have Rashid in their ranks, who is world-class as well.

Unlike Afghanistan from last night, Bangladesh did not cruise to a win in their opener. It was tailender Afif Hossain who saved the blushes for his side with a handy fifty. These two Asian sides faced off in a 3-match T20I series in India during last year which was whitewashed by the Afghanistan team.

TOSS – The toss between Bangladesh vs Afghanistan will take place at 5:30 PM (IST)!

Time: 6 PM IST.

Venue: Sher-e-Bangla Stadium, Mirpur, Dhaka.

Dream11 Tips & Tricks

Keeper – Liton Das, Rahmanullah Gurbaz

Batters – Najeeb Tarakai, Najibullah Zadran (C), Afif Hossain

All-Rounders – Mohammad Nabi, Shakib Al Hasan, Mosaddek Hossain (VC)

Bowlers – Rashid Khan, Fareed Malik, Mustafizur Rahman

Dream11 Team

Liton Das, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Najeeb Tarakai, Najibullah Zadran (C), Afif Hossain, Mohammad Nabi, Shakib Al Hasan, Mosaddek Hossain (VC), Rashid Khan, Fareed Malik, Mustafizur Rahman

Probable Playing XIs —

Bangladesh: Soumya Sarkar, Liton Das, Shakib Al Hasan (C), Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mahmudullah, Sabbir Rahman, Mosaddek Hossain, Afif Hossain, Mohammad Saifuddin, Taijul Islam, Mustafizur Rahman.

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (WK), Hazratullah Zazai, Najeeb Tarakai, Asghar Afghan, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan (C), Gulbadin Naib, Karim Janat, Fareed Malik, Mujeeb Ur Rahman.

SQUADS–

Afghanistan: Hazratullah Zazai, Najeeb Tarakai, Asghar Afghan, Najibullah Zadran, Shafiqullah Shafiq (WK), Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan (C), Gulbadin Naib, Karim Janat, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Naveen-ul-Haq, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Fazal Niazai, Dawlat Zadran, Shahidullah Kamal, Fareed Malik, Rahmanullah Gurbaz.

Bangladesh: Soumya Sarkar, Liton Das, Shakib Al Hasan (C), Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mahmudullah, Sabbir Rahman, Mosaddek Hossain, Afif Hossain, Mohammad Saifuddin, Taijul Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Mahedi Hasan, Yeasin Arafat, Abu Hider Rony.

