Dream11 Predictions

Team Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Twenty20 Tri-Series 2019 Final – Cricket Prediction Tips For Today’s Finals BAN vs AFGH at Sher e Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka:

After weeks of exciting and intriguing cricket, it has boiled down to one last game, The Finals. Hosts Bangladesh will lock horns with familiar foes Afghanistan in what is expected to be a mouthwatering clash. The Asian giants know each other well and that will certainly help in the summit clash. Afghanistan would like to forget about the loss in ther last game against the hosts when they meet in the finals at the Sher-e-Bangla Stadium. There are doubts over Rashid Khan’s participation and that could be a decisive factor in the match.

Bangladesh would hope for one big performance from Shakib-al-Hasan. He has been in ominous form with the bat and the ball.

TOSS – The toss between Bangladesh vs Afghanistan will take place at 6.00 PM (IST)!

Time: 6:30 PM IST

Venue: Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka.

Average First Innings score: 152 (In 42 T20Is)

Record of chasing teams: Won – 21, Lost – 21

Dream11 Tips and Tricks

Wicket-keeper– Rahmanullah Gurbaz

Batsmen– Asghar Afghan, Afif Hossain, Mahmudullah, Hazratullah Zazai

All-Rounders- Mohammad Nabi (C), Shakib Al Hasan, Mosaddek Hossain

Bowlers– Mustafizur Rahman, Mohammad Saifuddin (VC), Mujeeb ur Rahman

My Dream11 Team

Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Asghar Afghan, Afif Hossain, Mahmudullah, Hazratullah Zazai, Mohammad Nabi (C), Shakib Al Hasan, Mosaddek Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Mohammad Saifuddin (VC), Mujeeb ur Rahman

BAN vs AFGH Final Probable Playing XIs —

Bangladesh: Liton Das, Nazmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan (C), Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mahmudullah, Sabbir Rahman, Afif Hossain, Mosaddek Hossain, Mohammad Saifuddin, Shafiul Islam, Mustafizur Rahman.

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Hazratullah Zazai, Ashgar Afghan, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Shafiqullah Shafiq, Gulbadin Naib, Karim Janat, Naveen-ul-Haq, Rashid Khan/Fareed Malik, Mujeeb Ur-Rahman

SQUADS —

Afghanistan (From): Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Hazratullah Zazai, Shafiqullah Shafiq, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Fazal Niazai, Rashid Khan (C), Asghar Afghan, Dawlat Zadran, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Shahidullah Kamal, Karim Janat, Fareed Malik, Naveen-ul-Haq, Najeeb Tarakai.

Bangladesh (From): Najmul Hossain Shanto, Liton Das, Shakib Al Hasan (C), Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mahmudullah, Afif Hossain, Mosaddek Hossain, Mohammad Saifuddin, Aminul Islam, Shafiul Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Taijul Islam, Sabbir Rahman, Mohammad Naim, Rubel Hossain.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ BAN Dream11 Team/ AFGH Dream11 Team/ Bangladesh Dream11 Team/ Afghanistan Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips/ Online Cricket Tips and more.