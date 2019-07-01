Dream11 Team Bangladesh vs India ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 – Cricket Prediction Tips For Today’s World Cup Match BAN vs IND at Edgbaston, Birmingham:

For both the teams, Bangladesh and India, this match holds added importance in their bid to earn a spot in the semi-finals of ICC World Cup 2019. India with 11 points are yet to confirm their position, while Bangladesh have earned seven points so far and have only two matches left. Give the current scenario of the points table, the Mashrafe Mortaza-led side would need to win all their remaining matches to stand any chance for their qualification. For India, one victory in any of their last two matches would do the job for them.

Date: July 1, 2019.

Time: 3:00 PM IST.

Venue: Edgbaston, Birmingham.

Toss: The captain winning the toss might choose to bat first.

Dream11 Tips and Tricks

Batting: Rohit Sharma, Tamim Iqbal, Virat Kohli and Liton Das can be impactful on any given day should be the automatic choice for the roles of batsmen.

Bowler: Mohammad Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Mustafizur Rehman and Kuldeep Yadav should have no problem in finding their places in the team.

All-rounder: Given his prime form Shakib Al Hasan should be the first player in this team. Also, Hardik Panya needs to be included.

Wicket-keeper: Always possessed great skill as a glove worker and his bright form with the bat in this World Cup should earn him this role.

My Dream XI Team

Virat Kohli (C), Rohit Sharma, Tamim Iqbal, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Liton Das, Hardik Pandya, Mohammad Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah and Mustafizur Rehman.

Probable Playing XIs

Bangladesh: Tamim, Sarkar, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim (WK), Liton Das, Mahmudullah, Saikat, Mehidy/Rubel, Saifuddin, Mortaza(C) and Mustafizur.

India: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, MS Dhoni, Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammad Shami, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah.

SQUADS

Bangladesh: Mashrafe Mortaza (C), Tamim Iqbal, Liton Das, Soumya Sarkar, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah, Shakib Al Hasan, Mohammad Mithun, Sabbir Rahaman, Mosaddek Hossain, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Rubel Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Abu Jayed.

India: Virat Kohli (C), Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, MS Dhoni (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Kedar Jadhav, Dinesh Karthik, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul, Mohammed Shami, Rishabh Pant, Rohit Sharma, Kuldeep Yadav, Mayank Agarwal.

