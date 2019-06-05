DREAM11 PREDICTIONS

Dream11 Team Bangladesh vs New Zealand ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 – Cricket Prediction Tips For Today’s Match BAN vs NZ at The Kennington Oval, London: Both the teams have registered victories in the only game they have played in ICC World Cup 2019. With Bangladesh humbling South Africa, opponents would no longer take team lightly and treat them as minnows. Posting a total of 330 against an attack comprising the likes of Kagiso Rabada and Imran Tahir was no mean task and the Tigers would hope to continue the feat as the tournament progresses.

New Zealand, on the other hand, scripted the most comprehensive victory of this World Cup so far as they thrashed a weak Sri Lanka side by 10 wickets. Come the ICC tournaments, Kiwis have always been a force to reckon and in the first game it was evident in their body language that they are desperate to improve their fate from the ICC World Cup 2015 where they lost to Australia in the finals. Possessing a deep batting batting line-up with a potent bowling attack, the Kane Wiliamson-led side will take the field as a favourite to win the 9th match of this World Cup.

MATCH DETAILS

Date: June 5, 2019.

Time: 01:30 PM local time (12:30 PM GMT) (6:00 PM IST).

Venue: The Kennington Oval, London.

DREAM11 TIPS AND TRICKS

Wicketkeeping: Having scored 90 against India in the warm-up match and 78 against South Africa in the first league match, Bangladesh wicketkeeper is an automatic choice for the glove working slot.

Batting: Martin Guptil, Kane Williamson, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hassan should not have any problem in finding themselves in any Dream11 team list related to this match.

Bowling: One must not miss Lockie Ferguson, Matthew James Henry and Mustafizur Rehman in their Dream11 team today. Mitchell Santner could also be good selection.

MY DREAM11 TEAM

Kane Williamson (C), Martin Guptil, Ross Taylor, Mushfiqur Rahim(WK), Shakib Al Hassan, Soumya Sarkar, Mahmudullah, Lockie Ferguson, Matthew James Henry, Mustafizur Rehman.

PROBABLE PLAYING XI

Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim (WK), Mohammad Mithun, Mahmudullah, Mosaddek Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mashrafe Mortaza (C), Mustafizur Rahman.

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Kane Williamson (C), Ross Taylor, Tom Latham (WK), James Neesham, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult.

SQUADS

Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim (WK), Mohammad Mithun, Mahmudullah, Mosaddek Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mashrafe Mortaza (C), Mustafizur Rahman, Sabbir Rahman, Liton Das, Rubel Hossain, Abu Jayed.

New Zealand

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Kane Williamson (C), Ross Taylor, Tom Latham (WK), James Neesham, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult, Henry Nicholls, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Tom Blundell.