DREAM11 PREDICTIONS

Dream11 Team BAN vs SL ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 – Cricket Predictions Tips For Today’s World Cup Bangladsh vs Sri Lanka at The Rose Bowl, Southampton: Bangladesh, after winning their first game, seemed to have lost their magic touch as they lost two consecutive matches against New Zealand and England respectively. Against the Kiwis, it was a closely fought encounter which they lost by two wickets. but England decimated them by 106 runs as Bangladesh looked in their older selves playing like a minnow.

Sri Lanka, on the other hand, have one of the weakest sides in the tournament. After losing the first game against New Zealand by 10 wickets, the islanders have managed to steady their ship. They won their second game against Afghanistan and got themselves a point in the next against Pakistan, after it was washed out.

Date: June 11, 2019.

Time: 3:00 PM.

Venue: County Ground, Bristol.

MY DREAM XI TEAM

Mashrafe Mortaza (C), Dimuth Karunaretne, Soumya Sarkar, Shakib Al Hasan, Kusal Perera, Mushfiqur Rahim (WK), Mahmudullah, Mustafizur Rehman, Mehidy Hossain, Lasith Malinga, Suranga Lakmal.

PROBABLE XI

Bangladesh: Tamim, Sarkar, Shakib, Rahim(WK), Liton/Mithun, Mahmudullah, Saikat, Mehidy, Saifuddin, Mortaza(C) and Mustafizur.

Sri Lanka: Kusal Perera (WK), Karunaratne (C), Fernando/Thirimanne, Kusal Mendis, Mathews, Dhananjaya, Thisara Perera, Udana, Jeevan Mendis/Vandersay, Malinga and Lakmal.

SQUADS

Bangladesh: Mashrafe Mortaza (C), Tamim Iqbal, Liton Das, Soumya Sarkar, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah, Shakib Al Hasan, Mohammad Mithun, Sabbir Rahaman, Mosaddek Hossain, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Rubel Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Abu Jayed.

Sri Lanka: Dimuth Karunaratne (C), Dhananjaya de Silva, Avishka Fernando, Suranga Lakmal, Lasith Malinga, Angelo Mathews, Jeevan Mendis, Kusal Mendis, Kusal Perera, Thisara Perera, Nuwan Pradeep, Milinda Siriwardana, Lahiru Thirimanne, Isuru Udana and Jeffrey Vandersay.