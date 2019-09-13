DREAM11 TEAM PREDICTION

Dream11 Team Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe Twenty-20 International Tri-Series 2019 – Cricket Prediction Tips For Today’s Match 1 BAN vs ZIM at Sher-e-Bangla Stadium, Mirpur, Dhaka: Bangladesh and Zimbabwe will lock horns with each other in the first game of the twenty-20 International (T20I) tri-series which also include Afghanistan. The tournament will give both the teams an opportunity to start everything afresh. Both the teams have had their struggles in the past months.

Cricket in Zimbabwe has been marred with political turmoil which forced ICC to revoke the African nation of their full-member status. For Bangladesh though, the struggle was limited to the field. Hosting Afghanistan for a one-off Test, the Tigers took their opponent light and paid a hefty price for it as Rashid Khan led Afghanistan to a historic Test win. Both the teams have a lot to prove in the tri-series and nothing less than a win in the first game would set their objectives right.

TOSS – The toss between Bangladesh and Zimbabwe will take place at 5:30 PM (IST)!

Time: 6 PM IST.

Venue: Sher-e-Bangla Stadium, Mirpur, Dhaka.

Wicket-keeper: Mushfiqur Rahim.

Batsmen: Hamilton Masakdza, Craig Ervine, Liton Das, Soumya Sarkar, Mahmudullah.

All-rounders: Sean Williams, Shakib Al Hasan.

Bowlers: Mohammad Saifuddin, Mustafizur Rahman, Tendai Chatara.

Hamilton Masakdza, Craig Ervine, Liton Das, Soumya Sarkar, Mahmudullah, Mushfiqur Rahim (WK), Sean Williams, Shakib Al Hasan (C), Mohammad Saifuddin, Mustafizur Rahman, Tendai Chatara.

Probable Playing XIs —

Bangladesh: Soumya Sarkar, Liton Das, Shakib Al Hasan (C), Mushfiqur Rahim, Afif Hossain, Mahmudullah, Sabbir Rahman, Mosaddek Hossain Saikat, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mustafizur Rahman, Taijul Islam.

Zimbabwe: Hamilton Masakadza (C), Brendan Taylor (wk), Craig Ervine, Sean Williams, Timycen Maruma, Ryan Burl, Tinotenda Mutumbodzi/Tony Munyonga, Kyle Jarvis, Christopher Mpofu, Tendai Chatara, Neville Madziva.

SQUADS–

Bangladesh: Soumya Sarkar, Liton Das, Shakib Al Hasan (C), Mushfiqur Rahim, Afif Hossain, Mahmudullah, Sabbir Rahman, Mosaddek Hossain Saikat, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mustafizur Rahman, Taijul Islam, Yeasin Arafat, Mahedi Hasan.

Zimbabwe: Hamilton Masakadza (C), Brendan Taylor (wk), Craig Ervine, Sean Williams, Timycen Maruma, Ryan Burl, Tinotenda Mutumbodzi/Tony Munyonga, Kyle Jarvis, Christopher Mpofu, Tendai Chatara, Neville Madziva, Regis Chakabva, Richmond Mutumbami, Ainsley Ndlovu.

