DREAM11 TEAM PREDICTION

Dream11 Team Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe Twenty-20 International Tri-Series 2019 – Cricket Prediction Tips For Today’s Match 4 BAN vs ZIM at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram: After winning the series opener, Bangladesh will take on Zimbabwe for the second time in the tr-series. The Tigers will be desperate to get back to the winning way after suffering humiliation against Afghanistan in their last outing of the series. However, they will take confidence from the last time when they had met their African opponents.

Two young Bangladesh batsmen had lit up the night to make up for the failure of their much-famed top-order. Afif Hossain’s power-hitting 52 in 26 balls had ensured the home team a sensational victory after they were reduced to five wickets with 64 on board. The Shakib Al Hasan-led side, meanwhile, would also be looking to solve their top-order problem which has been evident in both the matches of the series.

TOSS – The toss between Bangladesh and Zimbabwe will take place at 6 PM (IST)!

Time: 6:30 PM IST.

Venue: Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram.

Dream11 Tips & Tricks

Wicket-keeper: Mushfiqur Rahim.

Batsmen: Hamilton Masakadza, Mahmudulah, Craig Ervine, Sabbir Rahman.

All-rounders: Sean Williams, Shakib Al Hasan, Ryan Burl.

Bowlers: Kyle Jarvis, Mustafizur Rahman, Tendai Chatara.

Dream11 Team

Hamilton Masakadza, Mahmudulah, Craig Ervine, Sabbir Rahman, Mushfiqur Rahim (WK), Sean Williams, Shakib Al Hasan, Ryan Burl (C), Kyle Jarvis, Mustafizur Rahman, Tendai Chatara.

Probable Playing XIs —

Bangladesh: Soumya Sarkar, Liton Das, Shakib Al Hasan (C), Mushfiqur Rahim, Afif Hossain, Mahmudullah, Sabbir Rahman, Mosaddek Hossain Saikat, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mustafizur Rahman, Taijul Islam.

Zimbabwe: Hamilton Masakadza (C), Brendan Taylor (wk), Craig Ervine, Sean Williams, Timycen Maruma, Ryan Burl, Tinotenda Mutumbodzi/Tony Munyonga, Kyle Jarvis, Christopher Mpofu, Tendai Chatara, Neville Madziva.

SQUADS–

Bangladesh: Soumya Sarkar, Liton Das, Shakib Al Hasan (C), Mushfiqur Rahim, Afif Hossain, Mahmudullah, Sabbir Rahman, Mosaddek Hossain Saikat, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mustafizur Rahman, Taijul Islam, Yeasin Arafat, Mahedi Hasan.

Zimbabwe: Hamilton Masakadza (C), Brendan Taylor (wk), Craig Ervine, Sean Williams, Timycen Maruma, Ryan Burl, Tinotenda Mutumbodzi/Tony Munyonga, Kyle Jarvis, Christopher Mpofu, Tendai Chatara, Neville Madziva, Regis Chakabva, Richmond Mutumbami, Ainsley Ndlovu.

