Team Bangladesh Women vs PNG Women ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Qualifier, 2019 – Cricket Prediction Tips For Today’s ICC WT20 WC Qualifier BAN-W vs PNG-W at Forthill in Dundee: the two teams were supposed to face-off in the tournament opener, but unfortunately rain poured in and the match did not go ahead as planned. Now, the two teams will clash on the Reserve Day. Bangladesh Women will be high on confidence after their win over the USA. Nahida Khan picked three wickets in that game helping her side win.

TOSS – The toss between Bangladesh Women vs PNG Women will take place at 2:00 PM (IST)!

Time: 2:30 PM IST.

Venue: Forthill in Dundee.

Dream11 Tips and Tricks

Keeper – Brenda Tau, Nigar Sultana

Batters – Ayasha Rahman, Sanjida Islam, Tanya Ruma, Konio Oala (VC)

All-Rounders – Ritu Moni, Sibona Jimmy

Bowlers – Nahida Akter (C), Jahanara Alam, Khadija Tul Kubra

BAN-W vs PNG-W My Dream11 Team

Brenda Tau, Nigar Sultana, Ayasha Rahman, Sanjida Islam, Tanya Ruma, Konio Oala (VC), Ritu Moni, Sibona Jimmy, Nahida Akter (C), Jahanara Alam, Khadija Tul Kubra

Predicted XI

Bangladesh Women: Sanjida Islam, Ayasha Rahman, Shaila Sharmin, Nigar Sultana (WK), Fargana Hoque, Ritu Moni, Khadija Tul Kubra, Fahima Khatun, Salma Khatun (C), Jahanara Alam, Nahida Akter

Papua New Guinea Women: Sibona Jimmy, Naoani Vare, Brenda Tau (WK), Tanya Ruma, Veru Frank, Konio Oala, Kaia Arua (C), Ravina Oa, Vicky Araa, Mairi Tom, Natasha Ambo.

Squads

Bangladesh Women: Sanjida Islam, Ayasha Rahman, Shaila Sharmin, Nigar Sultana (WK), Fargana Hoque, Ritu Moni, Khadija Tul Kubra, Fahima Khatun, Salma Khatun (C), Jahanara Alam, Nahida Akter, Murshida Khatun, Sobhana Mostary, Shamima Sultana.

Papua New Guinea Women: Sibona Jimmy, Naoani Vare, Brenda Tau (WK), Tanya Ruma, Veru Frank, Konio Oala, Kaia Arua (C), Ravina Oa, Vicky Araa, Mairi Tom, Natasha Ambo, Isabel Toua, Gari Buruka, Narela Ila.

