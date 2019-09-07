Dream11 Team Bangladesh Women vs Thailand Women ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Qualifier 2019 – Cricket Prediction Tips For Today’s T20 Final BD-W vs TL-W at Forthill, Dundee: Both the teams, the Bangladesh Women and Thailand Women, have won all their matches before making it to the final and have already sealed their spots in next year’s ICC Women’s T20 World Cup. The final is expected to be a high-octane clash as no team would like to end the tournament with a defeat after such a successful campaign.

The Thailand Women’s team have already created history by becoming the first-ever cricket team from the country to earn a place in a World Cup. The qualifiers tournament also saw the team registering their longest-ever winning streak in international cricket. The Bangladeshi side, on the other hand, who were considered the favourites to win the qualifying tournament would be playing in their fourth straight T20 World Cup. The two teams have faced each other thrice in Twenty-20 Internationals and Bangladesh Women have emerged victorious on all occasions.

TOSS – The toss between Bangladesh Women and Thailand Women will take place at 6 PM (IST)!

Time: 6:30 PM IST.

Venue: Forthill, Dundee.

Dream11 Tips and Tricks

Wicket-keeper: Nigar Sultana.

Batswomen: Sanjida Islam, Fargana Hoque, Naruemol Chaiwai, Nattakan Chantam.

All-rounders: Ritu Moni, Sornnarin Tippoch, Chanida Sutthiruang.

Bowlers: Suleeporn Laomi, Fahima Khatun, Nahida Akter.

My Dream11 Team

Nigar Sultana (WK), Sanjida Islam, Fargana Hoque, Naruemol Chaiwai, Nattakan Chantam, Ritu Moni, Sornnarin Tippoch, Chanida Sutthiruang (C), Suleeporn Laomi, Fahima Khatun, Nahida Akter.

BD-W vs IR-W Probable Playing XIs —

Bangladesh Women: Sanjida Islam, Murshida Khatun, Ayasha Rahman, Nigar Sultana (WK), Fargana Hoque, Ritu Moni, Khadija Tul Kubra, Fahima Khatun, Salma Khatun (C), Jahanara Alam, Nahida Akter.

Thailand Women: Naruemol Chaiwai, Nattakan Chantam, Nannapat Koncharoenkai (WK), Nattaya Boochatham, Chanida Sutthiruang, Sornnarin Tippoch (C), Ratanaporn Padunglerd, Onnicha Kamchomphu, Soraya Lateh, Suleeporn Laomi, Wongpaka Liengprasert.

SQUADS —

Bangladesh Women: Sanjida Islam, Murshida Khatun, Nigar Sultana (WK), Ritu Moni, Fargana Hoque, Fahima Khatun, Jahanara Alam, Nahida Akter, Salma Khatun (C), Khadija Tul Kubra, Shaila Sharmin, Shamima Sultana, Ayasha Rahman, Sobhana Mostary.

Thailand Women: Naruemol Chaiwai, Nattakan Chantam, Nannapat Koncharoenkai (WK), Nattaya Boochatham, Chanida Sutthiruang, Sornnarin Tippoch (C), Ratanaporn Padunglerd, Onnicha Kamchomphu, Soraya Lateh, Suleeporn Laomi, Wongpaka Liengprasert, Rosenan Kanoh, Phannita Maya, Arriya Yenyueak.

