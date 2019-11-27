Dream11 Prediction

Team BAR vs DOR UEFA Champions League 2019-20 Football Prediction: Captain, Vice-Captain, Fantasy Tips For Today’s Match Barcelona FC vs Dortmund FC at Camp Nou 12:30 AM IST:

Barcelona will host Dortmund in a Group F clash on Thursday. The Catalonia side is currently leading the Group F table with two wins and two draws in four games and have eight points to their name. On the other hand, Dortmund has secured the second spot in the table with a stunning comeback against Inter Milan last week. The Germany-based team have two wins and a draw in the competition so far (L1).

Match Details

Date: November 28, 2019

Time: 12.30 AM IST (November 28)

Venue: Camp Nou

My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper- R Burki

Defenders- J Firpo, S Umtiti, M Hummels, A Hakimi

Midfielders- F D Jong, J Brandt, M Reus

Forwards- L Suarez, A Griezmann, L Messi (C)

Predicted Lineups

FC Barcelona: Ter Stegen; Roberto, Umtiti, Lenglet, Firpo; Vidal, Busquets, De Jong; Messi, Suarez, Griezmann

Borussia Dortmund: Burki; Piszczek, Weigl, Hummels, Hakimi; Witsel, Dahoud; Sancho, Reus, Brandt; Gotze

BAR vs DOR – Team Squad

Barcelona: Marc-Andre Ter Stegen, Neto, Inaki Pena, Jordi, Jordi Alba, Nelson Semedo, Junior Firpo, Clement Lenglet, Samuel Umtiti, Gerard Pique, Moussa-Wague, Jean-Clair Todibo, Ousmane Dembele, Frenkie De Jong, Ivan Rankitic, Arturo Vidal, Sergi Roberto, Riqui Puig, Arthur Melo, Carles Alena, Sergio Busquets, Ansu Fati, Lionel Messi, Antoine Griezmann, Luis Suarez, Carles Perez.

Borussia Dortmund: Roman Bürki, Marwin Hitz, Luca Unbehaun, Eric Oelschlägel, Manuel Akanji, Mats Hummels, Dan-Axel Zagadou, Leonardo Balerdi,Nico Schulz,Marcel Schmelzer,Real Madrid,Achraf Hakimi,Lukasz Piszczek,Mateu Morey,Axel Witsel ,Julian Weigl,Tobias Raschl,Thomas Delaney,Mahmoud Dahoud,Patrick Osterhage,Raphaël Guerreiro,Marco Reus,Mario Götze,Julian Brandt,Thorgan Hazard, Jacob Bruun Larsen,Jadon Sancho, Paco Alcácer.

