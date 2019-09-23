Dream11 Predictions

Dream11 Team BAR vs GUY – Cricket Predictions Tips For Today’s Match 19 Between Barbados Tridents vs Guyana Amazon Warriors, Caribbean Premier League 2019 at the Kensington Oval, Barbados: Barbados Tridents will host table-toppers Guyana Amazon Warriors in match no. 19 of Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2019 at the Kensington Oval, Barbados. With five victories in as many games, Shoaib Malik’s men have been a ruthless force in this tournament in the ongoing CPL. They’re riding high on confidence 81-run win against Jamaica Tallahwahs. Tridents, on the other hand, have had a mixed tournament thus far, having won just two and the lost two. One of those defeats came at the hands of their Sunday’s opponent when they were bowled out for 133 while chasing the target of 181.

TOSS – The toss between Barbados Tridents vs Guyana Amazon Warriors will take place at 3 AM (IST)!

Time: 3.30 AM IST

Venue: Kensington Oval, Barbados

Dream11 Tips and Tricks

Wicketkeeper – Leniko Boucher

Batters – Shimron Hetmyer, Brandon King [c], Sherfane Rutherford, Jonathan Carter [vc], Johnson Charles

All-Rounders – Keemo Paul, JP Duminy

Bowlers – Chris Green, Qais Ahmed, Joshua Bishop

My Dream11 Team

Nicholas Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer, Brandon King (vc), Johnson Charles, Shoaib Malik, Keemo Paul (C), Jason Holder, Chris Green, JP Duminy, Imran Tahir, Sandeep Lamichhane.

BAR vs GUY Probable Playing XIs —

Guyana Amazon Warriors (Probable XI): Chandrapaul Hemraj, Brandon King, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Sherfane Rutherford, Shoaib Malik (C), Chris Green, Keemo Paul, Romario Shepherd, Qais Ahmad, Imran Tahir.

Barbados Tridents (Probable XI): Johnson Charles, Justin Greaves, JP Duminy, Jonathan Carter, Ashley Nurse, Jason Holder (C), Raymon Reifer, Joshua Bishop, Leniko Boucher (wk), Josh Lalor, Sandeep Lamichhane.

SQUADS —

Barbados Tridents: Johnson Charles, Alex Hales, Leniko Boucher (wk), Jean-Paul Duminy, Jason Holder (C), Jonathan Carter, Ashley Nurse, Roshon Primus, Hayden Walsh, Josh Lalor, Sandeep Lamichhane, Chemar Holder, Joshua Bishop, Shai Hope, Raymon Reifer, Justin Greaves.

Guyana Amazon Warriors: Brandon King, Chandrapaul Hemraj, Shimron Hetmyer, Shoaib Malik (C), Nicholas Pooran (wk), Sherfane Rutherford, Keemo Paul, Chris Green, Odean Smith, Qais Ahmad, Imran Tahir, Ben Laughlin, Veerasammy Permaul, Anthony Bramble, Keagan Simmons, Romario Shepherd, Clinton Pestano

