Dream11 Predictions

Dream11 Team BAR vs JAM – Cricket Predictions Tips For Today’s Match 20 Between Barbados Tridents vs Jamaica Tallawahs, Caribbean Premier League 2019 at Kensington Oval, Barbados: In the match no.20 of Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2019, Barbados Tridents will host Jamaica Tallawahs at the Kensignton Oval on Monday. Both sides are in desperate need of a win to keep their knockout chances alive in the tournament. Jason Holder-led Tridents have been really inconsistent in this season. They will look to shrug the ignominy of the 12-run defeat at the hands of Amazon Warriors when they take on Tallawahs on Monday.

On the other hand, Jamaica Tallawahs are going through a rough phase in CPL 2019, they have suffered six defeats from seven games so far. However, they can take heart from the fact that their sole win has come against the team they will face in their backyard. Tallawahs chased down 140 courtesy Chadwick Walton’s 42-ball-51.

TOSS – The toss between Jamaica Tallawahs and Barbados Tridents will take place at 3 AM (IST)!

Time: 3.30 AM IST

Venue: Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados

Dream11 Tips and Tricks

Wicketkeeper – Glenn Phillips

Batters – Chris Gayle, Dwayne Smith, Johnson Charles

All-Rounders – Justin Greaves, Andre Russell, Ashley Nurse, George Worker

Bowlers – Zahir Khan, Jade Dernbach, Sandeep Lamichhane

My Dream11 Team

Glenn Phillips, Chris Gayle (C), Chadwick Walton, Johnson Charles, Andre Russell (vc), JP Duminy, Ashley Nurse, Oshane Thomas, Sandeep Lamichhane, Zahir Khan and Josh Lalor.

JAM vs BAR Probable Playing XIs —

Jamaica Tallawahs: Chris Gayle, Glen Phillips (wk), Chadwick Walton (C), Andre Russell, George Worker, Dwayne Smith, Javelle Glen, Zahir Khan, Oshane Thomas, Jade Dernbach, Jerome Taylor.

Barbados Tridents: Johnson Charles, Alex Hales, Justin Greaves, Leniko Boucher (wk), JP Duminy, Jason Holder (C), Jonathan Carter, Ashley Nurse, Joshua Bishop, Josh Lalor, Sandeep Lamichhane.

SQUADS —

Jamaica Tallawahs (From): Glenn Phillips (wk), Chris Gayle (C), Chadwick Walton, Rovman Powell, George Worker, Andre Russell, Shamar Springer, Derval Green, Jerome Taylor, Ramaal Lewis, Oshane Thomas, Zahir Khan, Christopher Lamont, Steven Jacobs, Javelle Glen, Imran Khan, Kennar Lewis.

Barbados Tridents (From): Johnson Charles, Alex Hales, Leniko Boucher (wk), Jean-Paul Duminy, Jonathan Carter, Jason Holder (C), Ashley Nurse, Roshon Primus, Josh Lalor, Sandeep Lamichhane, Hayden Walsh, Chemar Holder, Raymon Reifer, Justin Greaves, Joshua Bishop

Check Dream11 Prediction/ BAR Dream11 Team/ JAM Dream11 Team/ Barbados Tridents Dream11 Team/ Jamaica Tallawahs Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips/ Online Kabaddi Tips and more.