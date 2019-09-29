Dream11 Predictions

Dream11 Team BAR vs SLZ Cricket Predictions Tips For Today’s Match 26 Between Barbados Tridents vs St Lucia Zouks, Caribbean Premier League 2019 at Kensington Oval, Barbados: With just a few league games left, the Caribbean Premier League 2019 is slowly approaching its business end. In the match 26 of CPL, Barbados Tridents will host St Lucia Zouks at the Kensington Oval, Barbados. The Tridents are placed on the penultimate position of the six-team group, while Zouks are a rung above their opposition.

TOSS – The toss between Barbados Tridents vs St Lucia Zouks will take place at 3 AM (IST) on September 30 morning.

Time: 3.30 AM IST

Venue: Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados

My Dream11 Team

Johnson Charles, Darren Sammy, Alex Hales, Colin Ingram, JP Duminy (vice-captain), Shakib Al Hasan, Colin de Grandhomme (captain), Rahkeem Cornwall, Hayden Walsh, Harry Gurney, Hardus Viljoen​

BAR vs SLZ Probable Playing XIs

Barbados Tridents (Probable XI): Johnson Charles (wicket-keeper), Alex Hales, Jonathan Carter, JP Duminy, Shakib al Hasan, Ashley Nurse, Jason Holder (captain), Roshon Primus, Raymon Reifer, Hayden Walsh, Harry Gurney.

St Lucia Zouks (Probable XI): Rahkeem Cornwall, Andre Fletcher (wicket-keeper), Colin Ingram, Colin de Grandhomme, Chris Barnwell, Hardus Viljoen, Darren Sammy (captain), Jeavor Royal, Fawad Ahmed, Kesrick Williams, Krishmar Santokie.

Squads

Barbados Tridents Squad: Johnson Charles (wicket-keeper), Jonathan Carter, Alex Hales, Jean-Paul Duminy, Shakib Al Hasan, Jason Holder (captain), Ashley Nurse, Raymon Reifer, Hayden Walsh, Chemar Holder, Harry Gurney, Josh Lalor, Shai Hope, Leniko Boucher, Justin Greaves, Roshon Primus, Joshua Bishop

St Lucia Zouks Squad: Andre Fletcher (wicket-keeper), Rahkeem Cornwall, Colin Ingram, Colin de Grandhomme, Hardus Viljoen, Christopher Barnwell, Daren Sammy (captain), Krishmar Santokie, Jeavor Royal, Kesrick Williams, Fawad Ahmed, John Campbell, Kavem Hodge, Jahmar Hamilton, Keddy Lesporis, Obed McCoy, Andre McCarthy, Roland Cato

Check Dream11 Prediction/ BAR Dream11 Team/ SLZ Dream11 Team/ Barbados Tridents Dream11 Team/ St Lucia Zouks Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips/ Online Cricket Tips and more.