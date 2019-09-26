Dream11 Predictions

Dream11 Team BAR vs TKR – Cricket Predictions Tips For Today’s Match 23 Between Barbados Tridents vs Trinbago Knight Riders, Caribbean Premier League 2019 at Kensington Oval, Barbados: With just a few league games left, the Caribbean Premier League 2019 is slowly approaching its business end. In the match 23 of CPL, Barbados Tridents will host defending champs Trinbago Knight Riders at the Kensington Oval, Barbados. The hosts suffered a tough loss to Jamaica Tallawahs and will be looking to bounce back into winning ways to keep their playoffs hopes alive. They are boosted by the arrival of Daniel Christian and also wait for Shakib Al Hasan.

Meanwhile, defending champions -Knight Riders will also have qualification in their sights as they travel to Barbados. Despite a brilliant start to their CPL journey, TKR failed to keep up the momentum and suffer two losses and a washout in their last few games. Under the able leadership of Kieron Pollard, TKR will once again start as the hot favourites versus Tridents. The likes of Colin Munro and Lendl Simmons leading the way for them.

TOSS – The toss between Barbados Tridents vs Trinbago Knight Riders will take place at 3 AM (IST)!

Time: 3.30 AM IST

Venue: Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados

Dream11 Tips and Tricks

Wicketkeeper – Leniko Boucher likely to miss the game which makes Denesh Ramdin a better option to have in your team for the exciting clash.

Batters – The likes of Johnson Charles, Alex Hales, Colin Munro are great batting options to have in your fantasy XI for the match. Hales form likely to benefit the Tridents in a must-win encounter.

All-Rounders – The experienced trio of Kieron Pollard, JP Duminy and Jimmy Neesham will be hard to ignore in this high-octane clash. All these players can prove to be more than handy with both bat and ball.

Bowlers – Along with Khary Pierre, who has been nothing less than sensational in CPL 2019, Raymon Reifer and Harry Gurney are also brilliant options heading into this crucial game.

My Dream11 Team

Denesh Ramdin, Kieron Pollard (C), Colin Munro, Alex Hales (vc), Seekuge Prasanna, Justin Greaves, Jimmy Neesham, JP Duminy, Raymon Reifer, Harry Gurney and Khary Pierre.

BAR vs TKR Probable Playing XIs —

Barbados Tridents: Johnson Charles (wk), Alex Hales, Justin Greaves, Daniel Christian, JP Duminy, Jason Holder (C), Jonathan Carter, Ashley Nurse, Raymon Reifer, Harry Gurney, Roshon Primus/Hayden Walsh.

Trinbago Knight Riders: Colin Munro, Lendl Simmons, Denesh Ramdin, Kieron Pollard (C), Jimmy Neesham, Darren Bravo, Seekuge Prasanna, Akeal Hossain, Khary Pierre, Anderson Phillip and Ali Khan.

SQUADS —

Barbados Tridents: Johnson Charles (wk), Alex Hales, Justin Greaves, Jean-Paul Duminy, Jonathan Carter, Jason Holder(c), Ashley Nurse, Roshon Primus, Raymon Reifer, Harry Gurney, Josh Lalor, Shai Hope, Chemar Holder, Hayden Walsh, Leniko Boucher, Joshua Bishop, Shakib Al Hasan.

Trinbago Knight Riders: Lendl Simmons, Colin Munro, Darren Bravo, Kieron Pollard (C), Denesh Ramdin (wk), Seekkuge Prasanna, Akeal Hosein, James Neesham, Anderson Phillip, Ali Khan, Khary Pierre, Sunil Narine, Chris Jordan, Javon Searles, Mark Deyal, Amir Jangoo, Tion Webster.

